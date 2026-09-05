September 4th was the 1st Friday of Fall sports statewide in the State of Maine. It was a busy day, with a full slate of Friday night football games.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported.

Here are the scores for games reported for September 4th.

Field Hockey

Biddeford 5 Sandord/Kennebunk 4

Freeport 9 Lake Region 2

Greely 2 York 1

Mountain Valley 4 Oak Hill 2

Piscataquis 7 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Spruce Mountain 10 Telstar 0

Waterville 6 Oceanside 0

Yarmouth 4 Cape Elizabeth 1

Football

Belfast 28 Brewer 26

Bonny Eagle 21 South Portland 14

Cape Elizabeth 42 Gray-New Gloucester 20

Cony 25 Fryeburg Academy 21

Dirigo 52 Poland 28

Edward Little 46 Deering 14

Ellsworth 52 Bucksport 26

Gardiner 37 Nokomis 6

Greely 48 York 0

Hermon 24 Foxcroft Academy 0

Leavitt 39 Medomak Valley 8

Madison 46 John Bapst 40

MCI 42 Oak Hill 8

Massabesic 22 Bangor 18

Messalonskee 20 Camden Hills 15

Morse 16 Mountain Valley 8

MDI 24 Mt. Ararat 7

Noble 30 Dover (NH) 22

Oceanside 50 Hampden Academy 12

Oxford Hills 34 Windham 13

Portland 40 Lewiston 14

Skowhegan 26 Mt. Blue 21

Stearns 42 Dexter 8

Thornton Academy 56 Scarborough 0

Washington Academy 36 Houlton 14

Wells 14 Winslow 13

Winthrop 34 Lisbon 3

Yarmouth 44 Lake Region 6

Golf

Deering 7.0 Marshwood 6.0

Girls Soccer

Brunswick 4 Brewer 3

Buckfield 2 Mountain Valley 0

Central 4 Bucksport 2

Central Aroostook 12 Maine School of Science and Math 0

Deer Isle-Stonington 5 Penobscot Christian 1

Dexter 6 Piscataquis 0

Erskine Academy 2 Cony 1

Fort Kent 7 Houlton/GHCA 5

Gorham 3 Thornton Academy 0

Maranacook 2 Spruce Mountain 0

Mount Abram 6 Wicasset/Boothbay 0

Mount View 3 Waterville 2

Narraguagus/Machias 4 GSA 2

Richmond 4 Madison 2

Skowhegan 7 Lawrence 0

Sumner 4 Searsport 0

Telstar 8 Lisbon 0

Winslow 5 Medomak Valley 0

Boys Soccer

Central Aroostook 5 Maine School of Math and Science 0

Cheverus 4 Massabesic 1

Erskine Academy 3 Cony 1

Gorham 48 York 0

Mattanawcook Academy 11 Lee Academy 0

Monmouth Academy 3 Hall-Dale 2

Mount View 5 Waterville 3

Narraguagus 3 PVHS 1

Oceanside 2 Lincoln Academy 0

Oxford Hills 9 Edward Little 0

Piscataquis 3 Penquis Valley 1

Schenk/Stearns 2 East Grand 0

Searsport 3 Islesboro 1

Skowhegan 2 Lawrence 1

Winslow 6 Medomak Valley 2

Volleyball

MDI 3 Wells 0

Woodland 3 Machias 1

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We are resuming our High School Athlete of the Week.

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week August 31-September 5th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 6th. Voting will take place Monday-September 7th thru Thursday September 10th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 11th.

Thanks to Hammond Lumber we are starting the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week August 31-September 5th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 6th. Voting will take place Monday-September 7th thru Thursday September 10th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 11th.

And in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the High School Athlete of the Week HERE