September 3rd was the 1st countable day of Fall sports statewide in the State of Maine. It was a busy day, that would have been even busier had the rain not canceled some of the scheduled games.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported.

Here are the scores for games reported for September 3rd.

Field Hockey

Camden Hills 4 Brewer 0

Cheverus 6 Falmouth 2

Cony 5 Lawrence 1

Gorham 2 Windham 1

Leavitt 7 Erskine Academy 0

MCI 5 Morse 0

Marshwood 4 South Portland/Westbrook 1

Massabesic 5 Deering 0

Messalonskee 3 Lewiston 2

Mount Ararat 8 Hampden Academy/Mount View 0

Mount Blue 5 Brunswick 1

Nokomis 2 Gardiner 0

Old Town 9 Hermon 2

Sacopee Valley 6 Traip Academy 0

Skowhegan 7 Oxford Hills 0

Thornton Academy 5 Scarborough 1

Football

Biddeford 28 Brunswick 6

Kennebunk 33 Falmouth 28

Lawrence 48 Gorham 0

Marshwood 50 Sanford 27

Old Town 48 Orono 6

Westbrook 15 Cheverus 9

Golf

Bonny Eagle 6.50 Noble 6.50

Brewer 146 Bangor 150

Scarborough 12.0 Sanford 1.0

Girls Soccer

Camden Hills 8 Hampden Academy 0

Dirigo 2 Pine Tree Academy 1

Freeport 3 North Yarmouth Academy 1

Fryeburg Academy 1 Wells 0

Gardiner 2 Leavitt 1

Greely 1 York 0

Lake Region 1 Old Orchard Beach 0

MCI 4 Nokomis 2

Marshwood 3 Noble 0

Massabesic 1 Biddeford 0

Mattanawcook Academy 1 Old Town 0

Scarborugh 1 Falmouth 0

Schenck/Stearns 4 Southern Aroostook 0

South Portland 7 Portland 0

Temple Academy 2 Rangely 0

Traip Academy 3 Poland 3

Washburn 7 Hodgdon 1

Windham 2 Kennebunk 1

Yarmouth 1 Cape Elizabeth 0

Boys Soccer

Brunswick 5 Brewer 0

Buckfield 2 Lisbon 2

Calais 3 Houlton/GHCA 0

Camden Hills 8 Hampden Academy 0

Deering 4 Windham 0

Freeport 3 North Yarmouth Academy 0

Fryeburg Academy 7 Wells 1

Gray-New Gloucester 2 Lake Region 0

Greely 2 York 0

Kennebunk 3 Portland 2

Leavitt 4 Gardiner 2

Morse 2 Belfast 0

Mount Abram 2 Mountain Valley 1

Nokomis 6 MCI 2

Thornton Academy 2 Marshwood 1

Valley 1 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1

Washburn 3 Hodgdon 2

Winthrop 1 Oak Hill 1

Yarmouth 4 Cape Elizabeth 1

Volleyball.

Brunswick 3 Lewiston/Lisbon 0

Bucksport 2 GSA 1

Camden Hills 3 Cony 0

Deering 3 Marshwood 1

Ellsworth 3 Brewer 1

GSA 3 Bucksport 0

Gorham 3 Bonny Eagle 0

Greely 3 Yarmouth 2

Lewiston/Lisbon 3 Brunswick 0

Medomak Valley 3 Mt. Ararat 1

Narraguagus 3 Calais 0

Scarborough 3 Portland 0

Thornton Academy 3 Windham 0

We are resuming our High School Athlete of the Week.

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week August 31-September 5th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 6th. Voting will take place Monday-September 7th thru Thursday September 10th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 11th.

Thanks to Hammond Lumber we are starting the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week August 31-September 5th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 6th. Voting will take place Monday-September 7th thru Thursday September 10th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 11th.

And in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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