KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl&#8217;s Ski Teams

KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl’s Ski Teams

When I posted the KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Teams, I mistakenly didn't post the Girl's Teams. My apologies. Congratulations to all.

KVAC Girls Nordic All Conference 
1st Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
NoraMcCourtMt. Blue
MayaKellettMt. Blue
MaeveWoodruffBrunswick
NatalieMcCarthyMt. Blue
KatGarciaEdward Little
LucindaCarrollMt. Blue
2nd Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
NoraConditEdward Little
AbbyMarstonLeavitt
JadeHaylockLeavitt
ElizabethStricklandMt. Blue
AbbyDorrMt. Blue
HeatherMousseauLeavitt
Nordic Skier of the Year
NoraMcCourtMt. Blue
Nordic Coach of the Year
DustinWilliamsonLeavitt/EL
KVAC Girls Alpine All Conference
   
    
1st Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
GiannaDeVivoOxford Hills
AnayaEggeEdward Little
AbbeyGoodspeedMt. Blue
MaddieRangerEdward Little
ZolaRobertsCamden Hills
AlexaScottBrunswick
SophieSimardLeavitt
KatieYeatonMt. Blue
2nd Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
AvelynnBowieEdward Little
MadisonGillisMCI
KaelynLangloisEdward Little
SamanthaMcPhailOxford Hills
MaggieMetzlerCamden Hills
LuciaSirenSkowhegan
PiperUreyCamden Hills
SageWhiteheadMessalonskee
Alpine Skier of the Year
GiannaDeVivoOxford Hills
Alpine Coach of the Year
ScottBerube
Edward Little/Leavitt
KVAC Girls Skiing All Academic 
First NameLast NameSchool
GraceO'Brien
Bangor High School
SophiaHowell
Camden Hills Regional High School
GreerLaFiura
Camden Hills Regional High School
BrennanMackey
Camden Hills Regional High School
LilyStowe
Camden Hills Regional High School
AvaTobias
Camden Hills Regional High School
CatherineGarciaEdward Little
KaelynLangloisEdward Little
LilyBelanger
Gardiner Area High School
CorinneVasvary
Gardiner Area High School
MadissonFrank
Hampden Academy
DelainyGillis
Hampden Academy
AlexisBarkmanLeavitt Area HS
AbbyMarstonLeavitt Area HS
MadisonGillis
Maine Central Institute
LucindaCarroll
Mt. Blue High School
AbbeyGoodspeed
Mt. Blue High School
GracieRoss
Mt. Blue High School
KatieYeaton
Mt. Blue High School
WillowAdler
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
MeredithHarthorne
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
SaigeWinslow
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
