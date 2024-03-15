KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl’s Ski Teams

When I posted the KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Teams, I mistakenly didn't post the Girl's Teams. My apologies. Congratulations to all.

KVAC Girls Nordic All Conference 1st Team First Name Last Name School Nora McCourt Mt. Blue Maya Kellett Mt. Blue Maeve Woodruff Brunswick Natalie McCarthy Mt. Blue Kat Garcia Edward Little Lucinda Carroll Mt. Blue 2nd Team First Name Last Name School Nora Condit Edward Little Abby Marston Leavitt Jade Haylock Leavitt Elizabeth Strickland Mt. Blue Abby Dorr Mt. Blue Heather Mousseau Leavitt Nordic Skier of the Year Nora McCourt Mt. Blue Nordic Coach of the Year Dustin Williamson Leavitt/EL KVAC Girls Alpine All Conference 1st Team First Name Last Name School Gianna DeVivo Oxford Hills Anaya Egge Edward Little Abbey Goodspeed Mt. Blue Maddie Ranger Edward Little Zola Roberts Camden Hills Alexa Scott Brunswick Sophie Simard Leavitt Katie Yeaton Mt. Blue 2nd Team First Name Last Name School Avelynn Bowie Edward Little Madison Gillis MCI Kaelyn Langlois Edward Little Samantha McPhail Oxford Hills Maggie Metzler Camden Hills Lucia Siren Skowhegan Piper Urey Camden Hills Sage Whitehead Messalonskee Alpine Skier of the Year Gianna DeVivo Oxford Hills Alpine Coach of the Year Scott Berube Edward Little/Leavitt KVAC Girls Skiing All Academic First Name Last Name School Grace O'Brien Bangor High School Sophia Howell Camden Hills Regional High School Greer LaFiura Camden Hills Regional High School Brennan Mackey Camden Hills Regional High School Lily Stowe Camden Hills Regional High School Ava Tobias Camden Hills Regional High School Catherine Garcia Edward Little Kaelyn Langlois Edward Little Lily Belanger Gardiner Area High School Corinne Vasvary Gardiner Area High School Madisson Frank Hampden Academy Delainy Gillis Hampden Academy Alexis Barkman Leavitt Area HS Abby Marston Leavitt Area HS Madison Gillis Maine Central Institute Lucinda Carroll Mt. Blue High School Abbey Goodspeed Mt. Blue High School Gracie Ross Mt. Blue High School Katie Yeaton Mt. Blue High School Willow Adler Oxford Hills Comp. HS Meredith Harthorne Oxford Hills Comp. HS Saige Winslow Oxford Hills Comp. HS