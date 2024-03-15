KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl’s Ski Teams
When I posted the KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Teams, I mistakenly didn't post the Girl's Teams. My apologies. Congratulations to all.
|KVAC Girls Nordic All Conference
|1st Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Nora
|McCourt
|Mt. Blue
|Maya
|Kellett
|Mt. Blue
|Maeve
|Woodruff
|Brunswick
|Natalie
|McCarthy
|Mt. Blue
|Kat
|Garcia
|Edward Little
|Lucinda
|Carroll
|Mt. Blue
|2nd Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Nora
|Condit
|Edward Little
|Abby
|Marston
|Leavitt
|Jade
|Haylock
|Leavitt
|Elizabeth
|Strickland
|Mt. Blue
|Abby
|Dorr
|Mt. Blue
|Heather
|Mousseau
|Leavitt
Nordic Skier of the Year
|Nora
|McCourt
|Mt. Blue
Nordic Coach of the Year
|Dustin
|Williamson
|Leavitt/EL
KVAC Girls Alpine All Conference
|1st Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Gianna
|DeVivo
|Oxford Hills
|Anaya
|Egge
|Edward Little
|Abbey
|Goodspeed
|Mt. Blue
|Maddie
|Ranger
|Edward Little
|Zola
|Roberts
|Camden Hills
|Alexa
|Scott
|Brunswick
|Sophie
|Simard
|Leavitt
|Katie
|Yeaton
|Mt. Blue
|2nd Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Avelynn
|Bowie
|Edward Little
|Madison
|Gillis
|MCI
|Kaelyn
|Langlois
|Edward Little
|Samantha
|McPhail
|Oxford Hills
|Maggie
|Metzler
|Camden Hills
|Lucia
|Siren
|Skowhegan
|Piper
|Urey
|Camden Hills
|Sage
|Whitehead
|Messalonskee
Alpine Skier of the Year
|Gianna
|DeVivo
|Oxford Hills
Alpine Coach of the Year
|Scott
|Berube
Edward Little/Leavitt
|KVAC Girls Skiing All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Grace
|O'Brien
Bangor High School
|Sophia
|Howell
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Greer
|LaFiura
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Brennan
|Mackey
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Lily
|Stowe
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Ava
|Tobias
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Catherine
|Garcia
|Edward Little
|Kaelyn
|Langlois
|Edward Little
|Lily
|Belanger
Gardiner Area High School
|Corinne
|Vasvary
Gardiner Area High School
|Madisson
|Frank
Hampden Academy
|Delainy
|Gillis
Hampden Academy
|Alexis
|Barkman
|Leavitt Area HS
|Abby
|Marston
|Leavitt Area HS
|Madison
|Gillis
Maine Central Institute
|Lucinda
|Carroll
Mt. Blue High School
|Abbey
|Goodspeed
Mt. Blue High School
|Gracie
|Ross
Mt. Blue High School
|Katie
|Yeaton
Mt. Blue High School
|Willow
|Adler
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
|Meredith
|Harthorne
Oxford Hills Comp. HS
|Saige
|Winslow
Oxford Hills Comp. HS