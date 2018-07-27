Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving offered an update on his injured knee at Team USA minicamp in Las Vegas on Thursday, saying he'll "easily" be ready for the start of Celtics training camp.

Irving underwent season-ending surgery in April after a bacterial infection was discovered at the site of a pair of screws that were inserted to repair a fracture he suffered during the 2015 NBA Finals.

The infection was discovered when Irving had surgery in March to remove a tension wire that was placed in his knee during the procedure in 2015.

If not treated soon enough, Irving said the problem only would have gotten worse.

"It could have evolved to staph, but good thing we caught it early. I am glad that is done. That was a long, long f---ing two months."

Irving said his doctors placed him on antibiotics for about two months following the surgery.

"It was a long, rigorous process, trying to get that infection out and make sure I was safe," Irving said. "And then rehabbing from there. So I have been rehabbing probably for the last month and some change where I can actually do something without much restrictions."

Irving was in street clothes at Team USA's practice on Thursday, but he did throw passes to Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo at the end of the session.

He has yet to be cleared for five-on-five, and most of his basketball activity has consisted of individual workouts focused on skill and movement.

Irving said he has no doubts that he will be ready for the start of Celtics training camp.

He said he is excited to soon be playing with his Celtics teammates again, including Gordon Hayward, who went down with a gruesome, season-ending ankle injury just five minutes into the 2017-18 season.

"So finding that [cohesion] is going to be aprocess, which I am looking forward to doing with Danny [Ainge], Brad [Stevens], everybody."