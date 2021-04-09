Listener Suggested Conversations On The Morning Line

Each Friday on The Morning Line, we open up the conversation to what ever you want to bring up through our social media pages. You provide the topic and Wayne Harvey, Bryan Stackpole, and Jeff Hoak will give you their opinion.

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike

This week we heard from Seth who wanted to know what his lawn mower would be worth, but also find out our thoughts on the City Connect jerseys for the Boston Red Sox.

Paul asked what we thought about Red Sox fans who jumped to conclusions after one series compared to those who are in it for the long haul.

We covered those questions here.

And we also ran through a question from Kevin about how to get fans back at Mahaney Diamond, and is there any way for UMaine baseball to return to the College World Series.

We hit those topics here.

We will do it again next Friday, send us the topics you want us to tackle in our Social Media Suggestions.