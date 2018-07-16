Lobster Bowl Teams Tune Up

Maine's best high school senior football players from last fall have gathered at Foxcroft Academy to prep for Saturday's 29th Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic.

As always, either the East Stars or the West Stars will win the game but the real winner of this event are children across the country.

Net proceeds go to the 22 Shrine Hospitals throughtout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Each player is asked to help raise money leading up to the all star game.

Foxcroft Academy is again training site for both teams. Players arrived yesterday and practices are underway. The Lobster Bowl banquet is in Bangor Friday night. The game is set for Saturday at 4pm. Hill Stadium (Thornton Academy) in Saco will be game site again this year.

The West team won last year's game 55-18 and owns an overall lead in the series of 19-9.

NOTE: Some of the players on the East squad include...Colby Lee and Croix Albee (MDI), Jordan Bishop and Garrett Mullen (Hermon), Adam Bertrand (MCI), Garrett Graham and Tyler Bean (Brewer), JJ HIggins (John Bapst), Austin Pelletier (Messalonskee), Dominic Libbey (Mattanawcook Acd), Tyler Beem (Dexter)...The West squad includes Fitzpatrick Trophy winner Own Garrard (Scarborough).