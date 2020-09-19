Local High Schools Need Your Help

Many local high schools are trying to come up with innovative ways to broadcast their High School contests this fall, as in most cases fans are not allowed, and if they are allowed, there is a limit of 100 people in keeping with the State of Maine limit on outdoor gathering.

For those schools that are trying to livestream on You Tube, they are finding they can't do so unless there are 1000 subscribers. So you can help them reach that 1000 mark by subscribing to their You Tube Channel

I have listed some of the local schools You Tube Channels below. If schools want their You Tube channel added, please put the link in the comments, or email me the link to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com so we can add them in the story.