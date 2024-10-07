LTC Football Stat Leaders &#8211; Week 5

LTC Football Stat Leaders – Week 5

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Little Ten Conference Stat Leaders through Week 5 of the 2024 Football Season.

Rushing Leaders

Little 10 Conference
loading...

Passing Leaders

Little 10 Conference
loading...

Defensive Tackle Leaders

Little 10 Conference
loading...

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for  Week 6 for the week October 7th- October 12th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 13th, with voting taking place October 14th-17th with the winner of Week 6 being announced on October 18th.

Categories: High School Football

