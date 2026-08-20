The Big 11 Football Conference announced that they have created the Allan Snell Sportsmanship Awards that will be given to a member school from Class C and Class D each year, voted by the coaches. The Award is in honor of retired Superintendent of Schools and long-time referee Allan Snell.

Snell served as Superintendent of Schools in Brewer and Orrington He refereed football games for over 40 years, including serving as the Maine Principal's Association's liason with the referees. He has been the co-site director of the Maine Principal's Association Invitational Basketball Tournament for 50 years with the last 6 being as director.

The Big 11 Conference is comprised of the following Class C and Class D schools

Class C - Brewer, Foxcroft Academy, Gardiner, Hampden Academy, Hermon, Medomak Valley, Nokomis and Oceanside.

Class D - Belfast, John Bapst, Madison, Mattanawcook Academy, and Maine Central Institute.

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