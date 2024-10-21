LTC Football Stats Through Week 7

Here are the Little 10 Conference Football Stats for games through Week 7

Rushing

  • Isaiah Irvinig - Houlton 103 -1424 yards 25 touchdowns
  • Ripley Strout - Ellsworth 70 - 1152 yards 17 touchdowns
  • Cam Atkinson - Stearns 66 - 864 yards 18 touchdowns
  • Nick Debeck - Bucksport 127 - 738 yards 8 touchdowns
  • Cohen Raymond - Stearns 60 - 543 yards 7 touchdowns
  • Lucas Pelkey 71 - 525 yards 9 touchdowns
  • Bruce Cooper - Dexter 64 - 327 yards 4 touchdowns
  • Tristan Hopkins-Walrus - Dexter 57 - 312 yards 2 touchdowns
  • Ronan Maguire - Bucksport 311 yards 3 touchdowns
  • Gavin Severe - Valley 42 - 267 yards 1 touchdown
  • Gage Folsom - Houlton 21 - 212 yards 3 touchdowns
  • Kason Bagley - Orono 43 - 203 yards 5 touchdowns

Passing

  • Jack Brewer - Orono 124-165 2112 yards 28 touchdowns
  • Haven Kennedy - Bucksport 58-101 830 yards 13 touchdowns
  • Thomas Jude - Ellsworth 36-71 680 yards 11 touchdowns
  • Cameron Atkinson - Stearns 34-42 670 yards 10 touchdowns
  • Isaiah Irving - Houlton 26-49 440 yards 7 touchdowns
  • Samual Johnson - Valley 32-69 302 yards 2 touchdowns
  • Bryce Cooper - Dexter 21-53 262 yards 3 touchdowns

Receiving

  • Will Francis - Orono 52-1159 yards 14 touchdowns
  • Saladin Wise - Orono 45- 581 yards 6 touchdowns
  • Eli Bennett - Bucksport 32 -534 yards 11 touchdowns
  • Cameron Conners - Ellsworth 11-236 yards 3 touchdowns
  • Payton Powell - Houlton 9-225 yards 2 touchdowns
  • Sam Jacobs - Stearns 10-209 yards 2 touchdowns
  • Ripley Strout - Ellsworth 10-203 yards  6 touchdowns
  • Kason Bagley - Orono 14-197yards 6 touchdowns
  • Gavin Gagnon - Stearns 15-194 yards 5 touchdowns
  • Aiden Debeck - Bucksport 15-161 yards 3 touchdowns
  • Sam Boone - Houlton  6-128 yards 3 touchdowns
  • Gavin Severe - Valley 13-122 yards 2 touchdowns
  • Kody Kimball - Dexter 7-100 yards 2 touchdowns
  • Brady Maheu - Orono 7-87 yards 1 touchdown

Tackling

  • Isaiah Irving - Houlton 50 solo tackles 7 assists
  • L Williams - Orono 39 solo tackles 46 assists
  • Dan Carter - Ellsworth 36 solo tackles 10 assists 1 sack
  • Gage Folsom - Houlton 30 solo tackle 9 assists 7 sacks
  • Kody Kimball - Dexter 29 solo tackles 19 assists
  • Peyton Powell - Houlton 29 solo tackles 8 assists
  • Saladin Wise - Orono 26 solo tackles 14 assists
  • Davin McGreevy - Stearns 25 solo tackles 27 assists 6 sacks
  • Lucas Pelkey - Stearns  25 solo tackles 35 assists
  • Ripley Storut - Ellsworth 25 solo tackles 12 assists
  • Boris Felix - Ellsworth 22 solo tackles 4 assists
  • Tyler Gould - Dexter 20 solo tackles, 9 assists, 2.5 sacks
  • Gavin Severe - Valley 19 solo tackles, 7 assists
  • Jason Bowden - Dexter 15 solo tackles, 23 assissts
  • Emerson Michaud - Stearns 15 solo tackles, 20 assists
  • Aiden Debeck - Bucksport 11 solo tackles, 30 assists, 1 sack
  • B Grant - Orono 9 solo tackles, 12 assists
  • Aiden Tweedie - Bucksport  7 solo takcles, 33 assists, 2 sacks
