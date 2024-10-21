LTC Football Stats Through Week 7
Here are the Little 10 Conference Football Stats for games through Week 7
Rushing
- Isaiah Irvinig - Houlton 103 -1424 yards 25 touchdowns
- Ripley Strout - Ellsworth 70 - 1152 yards 17 touchdowns
- Cam Atkinson - Stearns 66 - 864 yards 18 touchdowns
- Nick Debeck - Bucksport 127 - 738 yards 8 touchdowns
- Cohen Raymond - Stearns 60 - 543 yards 7 touchdowns
- Lucas Pelkey 71 - 525 yards 9 touchdowns
- Bruce Cooper - Dexter 64 - 327 yards 4 touchdowns
- Tristan Hopkins-Walrus - Dexter 57 - 312 yards 2 touchdowns
- Ronan Maguire - Bucksport 311 yards 3 touchdowns
- Gavin Severe - Valley 42 - 267 yards 1 touchdown
- Gage Folsom - Houlton 21 - 212 yards 3 touchdowns
- Kason Bagley - Orono 43 - 203 yards 5 touchdowns
Passing
- Jack Brewer - Orono 124-165 2112 yards 28 touchdowns
- Haven Kennedy - Bucksport 58-101 830 yards 13 touchdowns
- Thomas Jude - Ellsworth 36-71 680 yards 11 touchdowns
- Cameron Atkinson - Stearns 34-42 670 yards 10 touchdowns
- Isaiah Irving - Houlton 26-49 440 yards 7 touchdowns
- Samual Johnson - Valley 32-69 302 yards 2 touchdowns
- Bryce Cooper - Dexter 21-53 262 yards 3 touchdowns
Receiving
- Will Francis - Orono 52-1159 yards 14 touchdowns
- Saladin Wise - Orono 45- 581 yards 6 touchdowns
- Eli Bennett - Bucksport 32 -534 yards 11 touchdowns
- Cameron Conners - Ellsworth 11-236 yards 3 touchdowns
- Payton Powell - Houlton 9-225 yards 2 touchdowns
- Sam Jacobs - Stearns 10-209 yards 2 touchdowns
- Ripley Strout - Ellsworth 10-203 yards 6 touchdowns
- Kason Bagley - Orono 14-197yards 6 touchdowns
- Gavin Gagnon - Stearns 15-194 yards 5 touchdowns
- Aiden Debeck - Bucksport 15-161 yards 3 touchdowns
- Sam Boone - Houlton 6-128 yards 3 touchdowns
- Gavin Severe - Valley 13-122 yards 2 touchdowns
- Kody Kimball - Dexter 7-100 yards 2 touchdowns
- Brady Maheu - Orono 7-87 yards 1 touchdown
Tackling
- Isaiah Irving - Houlton 50 solo tackles 7 assists
- L Williams - Orono 39 solo tackles 46 assists
- Dan Carter - Ellsworth 36 solo tackles 10 assists 1 sack
- Gage Folsom - Houlton 30 solo tackle 9 assists 7 sacks
- Kody Kimball - Dexter 29 solo tackles 19 assists
- Peyton Powell - Houlton 29 solo tackles 8 assists
- Saladin Wise - Orono 26 solo tackles 14 assists
- Davin McGreevy - Stearns 25 solo tackles 27 assists 6 sacks
- Lucas Pelkey - Stearns 25 solo tackles 35 assists
- Ripley Storut - Ellsworth 25 solo tackles 12 assists
- Boris Felix - Ellsworth 22 solo tackles 4 assists
- Tyler Gould - Dexter 20 solo tackles, 9 assists, 2.5 sacks
- Gavin Severe - Valley 19 solo tackles, 7 assists
- Jason Bowden - Dexter 15 solo tackles, 23 assissts
- Emerson Michaud - Stearns 15 solo tackles, 20 assists
- Aiden Debeck - Bucksport 11 solo tackles, 30 assists, 1 sack
- B Grant - Orono 9 solo tackles, 12 assists
- Aiden Tweedie - Bucksport 7 solo takcles, 33 assists, 2 sacks
