LTC Football Stats Through Week 7

Here are the Little 10 Conference Football Stats for games through Week 7

Rushing

Isaiah Irvinig - Houlton 103 -1424 yards 25 touchdowns

Ripley Strout - Ellsworth 70 - 1152 yards 17 touchdowns

Cam Atkinson - Stearns 66 - 864 yards 18 touchdowns

Nick Debeck - Bucksport 127 - 738 yards 8 touchdowns

Cohen Raymond - Stearns 60 - 543 yards 7 touchdowns

Lucas Pelkey 71 - 525 yards 9 touchdowns

Bruce Cooper - Dexter 64 - 327 yards 4 touchdowns

Tristan Hopkins-Walrus - Dexter 57 - 312 yards 2 touchdowns

Ronan Maguire - Bucksport 311 yards 3 touchdowns

Gavin Severe - Valley 42 - 267 yards 1 touchdown

Gage Folsom - Houlton 21 - 212 yards 3 touchdowns

Kason Bagley - Orono 43 - 203 yards 5 touchdowns

Passing

Jack Brewer - Orono 124-165 2112 yards 28 touchdowns

Haven Kennedy - Bucksport 58-101 830 yards 13 touchdowns

Thomas Jude - Ellsworth 36-71 680 yards 11 touchdowns

Cameron Atkinson - Stearns 34-42 670 yards 10 touchdowns

Isaiah Irving - Houlton 26-49 440 yards 7 touchdowns

Samual Johnson - Valley 32-69 302 yards 2 touchdowns

Bryce Cooper - Dexter 21-53 262 yards 3 touchdowns

Receiving

Will Francis - Orono 52-1159 yards 14 touchdowns

Saladin Wise - Orono 45- 581 yards 6 touchdowns

Eli Bennett - Bucksport 32 -534 yards 11 touchdowns

Cameron Conners - Ellsworth 11-236 yards 3 touchdowns

Payton Powell - Houlton 9-225 yards 2 touchdowns

Sam Jacobs - Stearns 10-209 yards 2 touchdowns

Ripley Strout - Ellsworth 10-203 yards 6 touchdowns

Kason Bagley - Orono 14-197yards 6 touchdowns

Gavin Gagnon - Stearns 15-194 yards 5 touchdowns

Aiden Debeck - Bucksport 15-161 yards 3 touchdowns

Sam Boone - Houlton 6-128 yards 3 touchdowns

Gavin Severe - Valley 13-122 yards 2 touchdowns

Kody Kimball - Dexter 7-100 yards 2 touchdowns

Brady Maheu - Orono 7-87 yards 1 touchdown

Tackling

Isaiah Irving - Houlton 50 solo tackles 7 assists

L Williams - Orono 39 solo tackles 46 assists

Dan Carter - Ellsworth 36 solo tackles 10 assists 1 sack

Gage Folsom - Houlton 30 solo tackle 9 assists 7 sacks

Kody Kimball - Dexter 29 solo tackles 19 assists

Peyton Powell - Houlton 29 solo tackles 8 assists

Saladin Wise - Orono 26 solo tackles 14 assists

Davin McGreevy - Stearns 25 solo tackles 27 assists 6 sacks

Lucas Pelkey - Stearns 25 solo tackles 35 assists

Ripley Storut - Ellsworth 25 solo tackles 12 assists

Boris Felix - Ellsworth 22 solo tackles 4 assists

Tyler Gould - Dexter 20 solo tackles, 9 assists, 2.5 sacks

Gavin Severe - Valley 19 solo tackles, 7 assists

Jason Bowden - Dexter 15 solo tackles, 23 assissts

Emerson Michaud - Stearns 15 solo tackles, 20 assists

Aiden Debeck - Bucksport 11 solo tackles, 30 assists, 1 sack

B Grant - Orono 9 solo tackles, 12 assists

Aiden Tweedie - Bucksport 7 solo takcles, 33 assists, 2 sacks

