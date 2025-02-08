MABC Releases 2025 McDonald’s All-Star Invitees

The 2025 McDonald's All-Star Games will take place on Saturday, March 8th at Husson University in Bangor. Here are the All-Star invitees as selected by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches.

The games features Seniors selected by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches. There are 4 games played, featuring All-Star Teams from the North and South with a Girls AA/A/B, Girls C/D and Boys AA/A/B and Boys C/D Teams playing. There will be a slam-dunk, foul shot as well as a 3-point shooting competition.

Congratulations to the following who were invited to play.

Girls North AA/A/B

Allie Flagg - Brewer

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Abby Morrill - Cony

Rachel Penny - Edward Little

Abby Radel - Ellsworth

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Lilly Gray - Lawrence

Lexi Tozier - MDI

Ella Pellettier - Oxford Hills

Gabrielle Tibbetts - Oxford Hills

Baleria Yugu - Portland

Stella Jarvais - Windham

Girls North C/D

Jetta Shook - Bucksport

Abilene Corson - Dexter

Kayleigh Dunton - Dexter

Lily Oliver - Fort Kent

Layla Wright - Machias

Lily Wotton - Mattanawcook Academy

Arianna Bradeen - Mount View

Ellie Austin - Penobscot Valley

Lidia Matarazzo - Schenck

Brooklyn McAvoy - Schenck

Jenna Suddy - Shead

Libby Anderson - Southern Aroostook

Callie Chase - Sumner

Girls South AA/A/B

Lexi Morin - Brunswick

Julia Reed - Gorham

Isabelle Morelli - Gray-New Goucester

Sarah Theriault - Marshwood

Kytana Williamson - Medomak Valley

Cali Pomerleau - Mount Ararat

Abrianna Hoose - Oceanside

Sadie Sevigny - Sanford

Emmerson Flaker - Scarborough

Emma Travis - South Portland

Avery Bessey - Spruce Mountain

Maren Maxon - Wells

Girls South C/D

Emily Woods - Dirigo

Allie Dunning - Forest Hills

Marie Benoit - Hall-Dale

Jade Graham - Hall-Dale

Torie Tibbetts - Hall-Dale

Madeline Hill - Kennebec Valley

Mackenzie Robbins - Madison

Rileigh Chase - Monmouth Academy

Charli Apodaca - St. Dominic

Mia Fitzpatrick - Temple Academy

Lauren McNutt-Girouard - Waynflete Academy

Madeline Wagner - Winthrop

Boys North AA/A/B

Tristan Robbins - Caribou

Kaymen Sargent - Caribou

Leo McNabb - Cheverus

Diing Maiwen - Edward Little

Hollis Grindal - Ellsworth

Aiden Kochendoerfer - Hampden Academy

Isaiah Ervin - Houlton

Ty Bernier - Messalonskee

Emmitt Byther - Old Town

Will Francis - Orono

Creighty Dickson - Windham

Braden Rodrigue - Winslow

Boys North C/D

Ethan Doherty - Dexter

Chase Flewelling - Easton

David Tuttle - Hodgdon

Kaden Beal - Jonesport-Beals

Connor Edwards - Katahdin

Finn Knowles - Lee Academy

James Trott - Mattanawcook Academy

Gavin Gagnon - Schenck

Samuel Jacobs - Schenck

Owen Wyman - Schenck

Ethan Collier- Southern Aroostook

Trafton Russell - Southern Aroostook

Boys South AA/A/B

Evan Legassey - Deering

Davis Mann - Falmouth

Johnny Patenaude - Gray-New Gloucester

Theo Pow - Kennebunk

Gabe Lash - Medomak Valley

Bryce Guitard - Noble

Jamier Rose - Noble

Zeb Foster - Oceanside

Manuel Hidalgo - South Portland

Jace Bessey - Spruce Mountain

Wyatt Benoit - Thornton Academy

Lukas Bouchard - York

Boys South C/D

Nathan Wainwright - Dirigo

Dakota White - Dirigo

Liam Mason - Greenville

Keegan Cary - Hall-Dale

Bingham Abbott - Monmouth Academy

Bryce Wilcox - Mount Abram

Brady Plante - Old Orchard Beach

Jonathan Tangilamesu - St. Dominic

Taylor Varney - St. Dominic

Reiley Hedden - Testart-Gould

Cole Bard - Winthrop

Braden Branagan - Winthrop

