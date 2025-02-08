MABC Releases 2025 McDonald’s All-Star Invitees
The 2025 McDonald's All-Star Games will take place on Saturday, March 8th at Husson University in Bangor. Here are the All-Star invitees as selected by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches.
The games features Seniors selected by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches. There are 4 games played, featuring All-Star Teams from the North and South with a Girls AA/A/B, Girls C/D and Boys AA/A/B and Boys C/D Teams playing. There will be a slam-dunk, foul shot as well as a 3-point shooting competition.
Congratulations to the following who were invited to play.
Girls North AA/A/B
- Allie Flagg - Brewer
- Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
- Abby Morrill - Cony
- Rachel Penny - Edward Little
- Abby Radel - Ellsworth
- Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
- Lilly Gray - Lawrence
- Lexi Tozier - MDI
- Ella Pellettier - Oxford Hills
- Gabrielle Tibbetts - Oxford Hills
- Baleria Yugu - Portland
- Stella Jarvais - Windham
Girls North C/D
- Jetta Shook - Bucksport
- Abilene Corson - Dexter
- Kayleigh Dunton - Dexter
- Lily Oliver - Fort Kent
- Layla Wright - Machias
- Lily Wotton - Mattanawcook Academy
- Arianna Bradeen - Mount View
- Ellie Austin - Penobscot Valley
- Lidia Matarazzo - Schenck
- Brooklyn McAvoy - Schenck
- Jenna Suddy - Shead
- Libby Anderson - Southern Aroostook
- Callie Chase - Sumner
Girls South AA/A/B
- Lexi Morin - Brunswick
- Julia Reed - Gorham
- Isabelle Morelli - Gray-New Goucester
- Sarah Theriault - Marshwood
- Kytana Williamson - Medomak Valley
- Cali Pomerleau - Mount Ararat
- Abrianna Hoose - Oceanside
- Sadie Sevigny - Sanford
- Emmerson Flaker - Scarborough
- Emma Travis - South Portland
- Avery Bessey - Spruce Mountain
- Maren Maxon - Wells
Girls South C/D
- Emily Woods - Dirigo
- Allie Dunning - Forest Hills
- Marie Benoit - Hall-Dale
- Jade Graham - Hall-Dale
- Torie Tibbetts - Hall-Dale
- Madeline Hill - Kennebec Valley
- Mackenzie Robbins - Madison
- Rileigh Chase - Monmouth Academy
- Charli Apodaca - St. Dominic
- Mia Fitzpatrick - Temple Academy
- Lauren McNutt-Girouard - Waynflete Academy
- Madeline Wagner - Winthrop
Boys North AA/A/B
- Tristan Robbins - Caribou
- Kaymen Sargent - Caribou
- Leo McNabb - Cheverus
- Diing Maiwen - Edward Little
- Hollis Grindal - Ellsworth
- Aiden Kochendoerfer - Hampden Academy
- Isaiah Ervin - Houlton
- Ty Bernier - Messalonskee
- Emmitt Byther - Old Town
- Will Francis - Orono
- Creighty Dickson - Windham
- Braden Rodrigue - Winslow
Boys North C/D
- Ethan Doherty - Dexter
- Chase Flewelling - Easton
- David Tuttle - Hodgdon
- Kaden Beal - Jonesport-Beals
- Connor Edwards - Katahdin
- Finn Knowles - Lee Academy
- James Trott - Mattanawcook Academy
- Gavin Gagnon - Schenck
- Samuel Jacobs - Schenck
- Owen Wyman - Schenck
- Ethan Collier- Southern Aroostook
- Trafton Russell - Southern Aroostook
Boys South AA/A/B
- Evan Legassey - Deering
- Davis Mann - Falmouth
- Johnny Patenaude - Gray-New Gloucester
- Theo Pow - Kennebunk
- Gabe Lash - Medomak Valley
- Bryce Guitard - Noble
- Jamier Rose - Noble
- Zeb Foster - Oceanside
- Manuel Hidalgo - South Portland
- Jace Bessey - Spruce Mountain
- Wyatt Benoit - Thornton Academy
- Lukas Bouchard - York
Boys South C/D
- Nathan Wainwright - Dirigo
- Dakota White - Dirigo
- Liam Mason - Greenville
- Keegan Cary - Hall-Dale
- Bingham Abbott - Monmouth Academy
- Bryce Wilcox - Mount Abram
- Brady Plante - Old Orchard Beach
- Jonathan Tangilamesu - St. Dominic
- Taylor Varney - St. Dominic
- Reiley Hedden - Testart-Gould
- Cole Bard - Winthrop
- Braden Branagan - Winthrop
Get our free mobile app
These Are The Top 5 Most Popular Sodas In Maine
When it comes to ice cold soft drinks, these are Mainers faves!
Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson