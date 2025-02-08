MABC Releases 2025 McDonald&#8217;s All-Star Invitees

MABC Releases 2025 McDonald’s All-Star Invitees

Willard

The 2025 McDonald's All-Star Games will take place on Saturday, March 8th at Husson University in Bangor. Here are the All-Star invitees as selected by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches.

The games features Seniors selected by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches. There are 4 games played, featuring All-Star Teams from the North and South with a Girls AA/A/B, Girls C/D and Boys AA/A/B and Boys C/D Teams playing. There will be a slam-dunk, foul shot as well as a 3-point shooting competition.

Congratulations to the following who were invited to play.

Girls North AA/A/B

  • Allie Flagg - Brewer
  • Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
  • Abby Morrill - Cony
  • Rachel Penny - Edward Little
  • Abby Radel - Ellsworth
  • Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
  • Lilly Gray - Lawrence
  • Lexi Tozier - MDI
  • Ella Pellettier - Oxford Hills
  • Gabrielle Tibbetts - Oxford Hills
  • Baleria Yugu - Portland
  • Stella Jarvais - Windham

Girls North C/D

  • Jetta Shook - Bucksport
  • Abilene Corson - Dexter
  • Kayleigh Dunton - Dexter
  • Lily Oliver - Fort Kent
  • Layla Wright - Machias
  • Lily Wotton - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Arianna Bradeen - Mount View
  • Ellie Austin - Penobscot Valley
  • Lidia Matarazzo - Schenck
  • Brooklyn McAvoy - Schenck
  • Jenna Suddy - Shead
  • Libby Anderson - Southern Aroostook
  • Callie Chase - Sumner

Girls South AA/A/B

  • Lexi Morin - Brunswick
  • Julia Reed - Gorham
  • Isabelle Morelli - Gray-New Goucester
  • Sarah Theriault - Marshwood
  • Kytana Williamson - Medomak Valley
  • Cali Pomerleau - Mount Ararat
  • Abrianna Hoose - Oceanside
  • Sadie Sevigny - Sanford
  • Emmerson Flaker - Scarborough
  • Emma Travis - South Portland
  • Avery Bessey - Spruce Mountain
  • Maren Maxon - Wells

Girls South C/D

  • Emily Woods - Dirigo
  • Allie Dunning - Forest Hills
  • Marie Benoit - Hall-Dale
  • Jade Graham - Hall-Dale
  • Torie Tibbetts - Hall-Dale
  • Madeline Hill - Kennebec Valley
  • Mackenzie Robbins - Madison
  • Rileigh Chase - Monmouth Academy
  • Charli Apodaca - St. Dominic
  • Mia Fitzpatrick - Temple Academy
  • Lauren McNutt-Girouard - Waynflete Academy
  • Madeline Wagner - Winthrop

Boys North AA/A/B 

  • Tristan Robbins - Caribou
  • Kaymen Sargent - Caribou
  • Leo McNabb - Cheverus
  • Diing Maiwen - Edward Little
  • Hollis Grindal - Ellsworth
  • Aiden Kochendoerfer - Hampden Academy
  • Isaiah Ervin - Houlton
  • Ty Bernier - Messalonskee
  • Emmitt Byther - Old Town
  • Will Francis - Orono
  • Creighty Dickson - Windham
  • Braden Rodrigue - Winslow

Boys North C/D

  • Ethan Doherty - Dexter
  • Chase Flewelling - Easton
  • David Tuttle - Hodgdon
  • Kaden Beal - Jonesport-Beals
  • Connor Edwards - Katahdin
  • Finn Knowles - Lee Academy
  • James Trott - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Gavin Gagnon - Schenck
  • Samuel Jacobs - Schenck
  • Owen Wyman - Schenck
  • Ethan Collier- Southern Aroostook
  • Trafton Russell - Southern Aroostook

Boys South AA/A/B

  • Evan Legassey - Deering
  • Davis Mann - Falmouth
  • Johnny Patenaude - Gray-New Gloucester
  • Theo Pow - Kennebunk
  • Gabe Lash - Medomak Valley
  • Bryce Guitard - Noble
  • Jamier Rose - Noble
  • Zeb Foster - Oceanside
  • Manuel Hidalgo - South Portland
  • Jace Bessey - Spruce Mountain
  • Wyatt Benoit - Thornton Academy
  • Lukas Bouchard - York

Boys South C/D

  • Nathan Wainwright - Dirigo
  • Dakota White - Dirigo
  • Liam Mason - Greenville
  • Keegan Cary - Hall-Dale
  • Bingham Abbott - Monmouth Academy
  • Bryce Wilcox - Mount Abram
  • Brady Plante - Old Orchard Beach
  • Jonathan Tangilamesu - St. Dominic
  • Taylor Varney - St. Dominic
  • Reiley Hedden - Testart-Gould
  • Cole Bard - Winthrop
  • Braden Branagan - Winthrop
