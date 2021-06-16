Machias Bulldogs Win 1st Ever Class D Northern Maine Baseball Championship

The Machias Bulldogs, the #6 seed continued their upset run in the Tournament defeating the #5 Southern Aroostook Warriors 13-8 at Mansfield Stadium in the Class D Northern Maine Championship on Wednesday afternoon, June 16th. It was Machias' 1st ever Northern Maine title. They had been runner-up twice.

Machias Bulldogs Class D Northern Maine Champions June 16, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

Machias had a 10 run 5th inning to put the game away. They had 10 hits, and 13 straight batters reached.

Machias ended up with 15 hits, while Southern Aroostook had 11 hits on the afternoon.

Machias will play Searsport the #3 seed from the South, who defeated the top seeded team from Richmond High School 4-3 in the Southern Maine Regional Final. The Machias-Searsport game will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 19th.

Machias Batting

Ethan Foss - 3 hits; 2 doubles and a single

Jayden Rhodes - 3 singles

Shane Feeney - 2 singles

Kashman Feeney - 1 double and 1 single

Kyle Anderson - 2 singles

Brandyn Holland - 2 singles

Aidan Preston - 1 single

Southern Aroostook Batting