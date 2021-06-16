Machias Bulldogs Win 1st Ever Class D Northern Maine Baseball Championship
The Machias Bulldogs, the #6 seed continued their upset run in the Tournament defeating the #5 Southern Aroostook Warriors 13-8 at Mansfield Stadium in the Class D Northern Maine Championship on Wednesday afternoon, June 16th. It was Machias' 1st ever Northern Maine title. They had been runner-up twice.
Machias had a 10 run 5th inning to put the game away. They had 10 hits, and 13 straight batters reached.
Machias ended up with 15 hits, while Southern Aroostook had 11 hits on the afternoon.
Machias will play Searsport the #3 seed from the South, who defeated the top seeded team from Richmond High School 4-3 in the Southern Maine Regional Final. The Machias-Searsport game will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 19th.
Machias Batting
- Ethan Foss - 3 hits; 2 doubles and a single
- Jayden Rhodes - 3 singles
- Shane Feeney - 2 singles
- Kashman Feeney - 1 double and 1 single
- Kyle Anderson - 2 singles
- Brandyn Holland - 2 singles
- Aidan Preston - 1 single
Southern Aroostook Batting
- Xavier Morales - 3 singles
- Garrett Harvey - 1 double
- Jacob Brooks - 1 single
- Graham Siltz - 1 triple
- Nolan Hodgkins - 2 singles
- Camden "Buddy" Porter - 1 single
- Andrew Lewis - 2 singles