The #2 Machias Lady Bulldogs Basketball Team beat the #3 Central Aroostook Lady Panthers 47-38 on Wednesday morning, February 18th in the Class D North semifinals and will advance to the Regional Finals on Saturday, February 21st.

Central Aroostook led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Olivia Reynolds had 5 points for the Lady Bulldogs while Haleigh Allen had 7 points for Central Aroostook.

In the 2nd Quarter Machias outscored Central Aroostook 14-8 to take a 25-22 lead at the half. Aubrey Woods had 9 points for Machias while Lilly Burtt had 8 points for Central Aroostook.

Central Aroostook regained the lead int he 3rd Quarter 34-32. Maggie Mahan had 7 points for Central Aroostook.

In the 4th Quarter Machias outscored Central Aroostook 15-4 with Woods having 8 points and Reynolds going 5-8 from the free throw line for Machias.

Machias was led by Aubrey Woods with 18 points, including a 3-pointer. Olivia Reynolds had 12 points and Loretta Richardson had 10 points. The Lady Bulldogs were 20-28 from the free throw line.

Central Aroostook was led by Harleigh Allen with 10 points, including a 3-pointer and Lilly Burtt with 10 points as well. The Lady Panthers were 7-11 from the free throw line.

Machias now advances to the Northern Maine Class D Regional Finals on Saturday, February 21st at 2 p.m. and will play the winner of the Bangor Christian-Penobscot Valley semifinal.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Central Aroostook Girls 14 8 12 4 38 Machias Girls 11 14 7 15 47

Box Score

Central Aroostook

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Jillian Grass 0 - - - - 4 Harleigh Allen 10 2 2 - - 10 Aryanna Grivois 0 - - - - 14 Rebecca Shaw 0 - - - - 20 Maggie Mahan 9 2 1 2 2 22 Lilly Burtt 10 3 - 4 7 24 Joslyn Cyr 0 - - - - 30 Cheyanne Henderson 0 - - - - 32 Stevi Pierce 3 1 - 1 2 40 Charlie Pierce 6 3 - - - TOTALS 38 11 3 7 11

Machias

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Leah Libby 7 2 - 3 4 4 Justina Smith 0 - - - - 10 Felicity Kelley 0 - - - - 12 Braelyn Avery 0 - - - - 13 Layla Wright 0 - - - - 14 Loretta Richardson 10 2 - 6 6 22 Olivia Reynolds 12 3 - 6 12 23 Aubrey Woods 18 5 1 5 6 TOTALS 47 12 1 20 28

