#2 Machias Girls Beat #3 Central Aroostook 47-38 to Advance to Class D Regional Finals [STATS & PHOTOS}]
The #2 Machias Lady Bulldogs Basketball Team beat the #3 Central Aroostook Lady Panthers 47-38 on Wednesday morning, February 18th in the Class D North semifinals and will advance to the Regional Finals on Saturday, February 21st.
Central Aroostook led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Olivia Reynolds had 5 points for the Lady Bulldogs while Haleigh Allen had 7 points for Central Aroostook.
In the 2nd Quarter Machias outscored Central Aroostook 14-8 to take a 25-22 lead at the half. Aubrey Woods had 9 points for Machias while Lilly Burtt had 8 points for Central Aroostook.
Central Aroostook regained the lead int he 3rd Quarter 34-32. Maggie Mahan had 7 points for Central Aroostook.
In the 4th Quarter Machias outscored Central Aroostook 15-4 with Woods having 8 points and Reynolds going 5-8 from the free throw line for Machias.
Machias was led by Aubrey Woods with 18 points, including a 3-pointer. Olivia Reynolds had 12 points and Loretta Richardson had 10 points. The Lady Bulldogs were 20-28 from the free throw line.
Central Aroostook was led by Harleigh Allen with 10 points, including a 3-pointer and Lilly Burtt with 10 points as well. The Lady Panthers were 7-11 from the free throw line.
Machias now advances to the Northern Maine Class D Regional Finals on Saturday, February 21st at 2 p.m. and will play the winner of the Bangor Christian-Penobscot Valley semifinal.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Central Aroostook Girls
|14
|8
|12
|4
|38
|Machias Girls
|11
|14
|7
|15
|47
Box Score
Central Aroostook
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Jillian Grass
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Harleigh Allen
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|10
|Aryanna Grivois
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Rebecca Shaw
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Maggie Mahan
|9
|2
|1
|2
|2
|22
|Lilly Burtt
|10
|3
|-
|4
|7
|24
|Joslyn Cyr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Cheyanne Henderson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Stevi Pierce
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|40
|Charlie Pierce
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|38
|11
|3
|7
|11
Machias
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Leah Libby
|7
|2
|-
|3
|4
|4
|Justina Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Felicity Kelley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Braelyn Avery
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Layla Wright
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Loretta Richardson
|10
|2
|-
|6
|6
|22
|Olivia Reynolds
|12
|3
|-
|6
|12
|23
|Aubrey Woods
|18
|5
|1
|5
|6
|TOTALS
|47
|12
|1
|20
|28
Photos
Machias-Central Aroostook Class D Semifinals
