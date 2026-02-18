#2 Machias Girls Beat #3 Central Aroostook 47-38 to Advance to Class D Regional Finals [STATS &#038; PHOTOS}]

Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Machias Lady Bulldogs Basketball Team beat the #3 Central Aroostook Lady Panthers 47-38 on Wednesday morning, February 18th in the Class D North semifinals and will advance to the Regional Finals on Saturday, February 21st.

Central Aroostook led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Olivia Reynolds had 5 points for the Lady Bulldogs while Haleigh Allen had 7 points for Central Aroostook.

In the 2nd Quarter Machias outscored Central Aroostook 14-8 to take a 25-22 lead at the half. Aubrey Woods had 9 points for Machias while Lilly Burtt had 8 points for Central Aroostook.

Central Aroostook regained the lead int he 3rd Quarter 34-32. Maggie Mahan had 7 points for Central Aroostook.

In the 4th Quarter Machias outscored Central Aroostook 15-4 with Woods having 8 points and Reynolds going 5-8 from the free throw line for Machias.

Machias was led by Aubrey Woods with 18 points, including a 3-pointer. Olivia Reynolds had 12 points and Loretta Richardson had 10 points. The Lady Bulldogs were 20-28 from the free throw line.

Central Aroostook was led by Harleigh Allen with 10 points, including a 3-pointer and Lilly Burtt with 10 points as well. The Lady Panthers were 7-11 from the free throw line.

Machias now advances to the Northern Maine Class D Regional Finals on Saturday, February 21st at 2 p.m. and will play the winner of the Bangor Christian-Penobscot Valley semifinal.

Line Score

1234T
Central Aroostook Girls14812438
Machias Girls111471547

 

Box Score

Central Aroostook

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Jillian Grass0----
4Harleigh Allen1022--
10Aryanna Grivois0----
14Rebecca Shaw0----
20Maggie Mahan92122
22Lilly Burtt103-47
24Joslyn Cyr0----
30Cheyanne Henderson0----
32Stevi Pierce31-12
40Charlie Pierce63---
TOTALS38113711

Machias

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Leah Libby72-34
4Justina Smith0----
10Felicity Kelley0----
12Braelyn Avery0----
13Layla Wright0----
14Loretta Richardson102-66
22Olivia Reynolds123-612
23Aubrey Woods185156
TOTALS471212028

Photos

Machias-Central Aroostook Class D Semifinals

The Machias Lady Bulldogs took on the Central Aroostook Lady Panthers in a Class D Semifinal on Wednesday morning, February 18th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament

