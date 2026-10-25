The Maine Black Bears and Binghamton Bearcats battled to a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon October 25th in Orono.

Maine took an early lead 1-0 with 10:11 gone in the 1st Half on Aja Turner's 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Abbey Thornton.

Then with 12:28 left to play, Sandrine Brault scored her 2nd goal of the season, assisted by Aja Turner, to make it 2-0 in favor of the Black Bears.

But with 5:16 left to play in the 1st Half Binghamton scored, to make it 2-1 at the half.

Binghamton tied the game with 16:36 left to play .

Binghamton outshot Maine 13-12, Each team had 3 corner kicks.

Elena Barenberg had 2 saves for Maine.

Binghamton is 8-2-5 overall and 4-0-3 in America East. Maine is 6-5-4 and 3-2-2 in America East.

Maine plays at UMBC on Sunday, November 1st in the final regular season game, at 12 noon.

Check out the photos from the game