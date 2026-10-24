The Maine Football Team dropped their 7th straight game, losing to Campbell 35-6 on Homecoming on Saturday, October 24th at the Morse Field at Alfond Stadium.

Campbel led 7-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter

Maine scored with 2:22 gone in the 2nd Quarter when Caden Drezek completed a 8 yard pass to Rashawn Marshall. The extra point was no-good and Campbell led 14-6 at the end of the 1st Half.

The 2nd Half belonged to Campbell as they scored a pair of touchdowns in the 3rd Quarter to lead 28-6 and added another touchdown in the 4th Quarter.

Campbell outgained Maine 562-275 yards. They outrushed Maine 107-63 and out-passed them 455-212.

Campbell was 6-15 on 3rd down conversions while Maine was 2-17.

Caden Drezek was 21-40 passing for 212 yards with a touchdown but he was picked off twice.

Rashawn Marshall was Maine's leading rusher 12-32 yards.

Even Wallace was Maine's leading receiver 6-67 yards.

Jeremiah McGill was Maine's leading tackler with 11 tackles, (8 solo and 3 assists). Noah Carpenter had 10 tackles, (5 solo and 5 assists).

Campbell is 7-1 and 4-0 in the CAA.

Maine is 1-7 and 1-4 in the CAA . The Black Bears head on the road for a Halloween matchup at Rhode Island. Tune in to 92.9 The Ticket for Rich Kimball's and Bob Lucy's call of the game. The kickoff is at 12 Noon with the pregame starting at 11:30 a.m.