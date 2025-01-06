Maine Girls and Boys High School Basketball Heal Points – January 5
Here are the Maine High School Girls and Boys Basketball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through January 5th.
We are at or almost at midway through the season as most schools have played between 8-9 games of their 18 game schedule.
Best of luck the rest of the way, and we can't wait to see you in the Tournament!
Girls AA North
Girls AA South
Girls A North
Girls A South
Girls B North
Girls B South
Girls C North
Girls C South
Girls D North
Girls D South
Boys AA North
Boys AA South
Boys A North
Boys A South
Boys B North
Boys B South
Boys C North
Boys C South
Boys D North
Boys D South
