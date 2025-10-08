Maine High School Girl’s Soccer Heal Point Standings – October 8th
Here are the Maine High School Girl's Soccer Heal Point Standings as of October 8th for games played and reported through October 7th.
Teams play 14 games.
The last countable day that games may be played is October 21st. Prelims will take place October 24-25, Quarterfinals will take place October 28-29 with semifinals on October 31-November. Regional Finals will take place November 3-5 and State Finals on November 8th.
Girls
North Class A
- Bangor 10-0-1, 95.408
- Camden Hills 9-1-0, 65.306
- Mt. Ararat 8-2-0, 47.551
- Hampden Academy 5-4-1, 38.163
- Brunswick 6-4-0, 32.347
- Brewer 34-4-2, 23.827
- Mt. Blue 2-7-1, 16.735
- Messalonskee 4-6-1, 16.633
- Edward Little 2-8-0, 2.755
- Lewiston 1-10-0, 0.714
- Oxford Hills 0-9-0, 0.000
South Class A
- Falmouth 8-0-1, 73.980`
- Scarborough 7-1-0, 69.388
- Windham 5--1, 56.633
- Gorham 6-3-0 50.00
- Kennebunk 6-2-1, 49.490
- Cheverus 4-4-1, 30.816
- Marshwood 3-4-3, 27.041
- Noble, 4-3-2, 26.224
- Sanford 5-3-0, 5.204
- Thornton Academy 5-3-0, 22.143
- Westbrook 3-4-1, 15.510
- Bonny Eagle 3-5-1, 15.510
- Deering 3-5-1, 12.959
- South Portland 1-5-2, 11.225
- Portland 1-6-1, 5.816
North Class B
- Hermon 9-0-0, 70.204
- Medomak Valley 8-01, 67.372
- Erskine Academy 9-2-0, 61.786
- Skowhegan 10-0-0, 60.561
- Presque Isle 6-3-0, 54.796
- Gardiner 7-3-0, 51.071
- Old Town 6-3-0, 38.469
- Foxcroft Academy 6-3-0, 18.571
- John Bapst 5-3-0, 18.163
- Cony 2-5-3, 17.832
- Waterville 2-7-1, 16.250
- Ellsworth 3-7-0, 16.224
- Belfast 6-4-0, 15.000
- Lawrence 3-7-0, 13.673
- MDI 2-7-0, 12.245
- Oceanside 1-8-0, 11.531
- Nokomis 0-9-1, 5.179
- Caribou 0-10-0 0.000
South Class B
- Cape Elizabeth 10-0-0 87.959
- Yarmouth 8-2-0 58.622
- Morse 6-1-2, 51.327
- Greely 6-3-0, 47.908
- Poland 9-2-0, 47.347
- Freeport 6-4-0, 45.664
- Leavitt 4-4-1, 39.490
- Lincoln Academy 2-4-3, 31.735
- Fryeburg Academy 2-6-1, 16.352
- Gray-New Gloucester 1-7-2, 11.964
- Lake Region 5-4-0, 11.531
- York 2-7-0, 11.429
North Class C
- Fort Kent 8-2-1, 77.653
- Bucksport 7-2-1, 50.408
- Orono 4-6-1, 38.214
- Mattanawcook Academy 4-2-3, 34.133
- Houlton 5-4-1, 32.908
- Winslow 7-2-1, 32.653
- MCI 5-5-1, 22.449
- Central 1-9-1, 6.786
- Mount View 0-11-0, 0.000
South Class C
- Maranacook 9-1-0, 67.806
- Mt. Abram 8-1-1, 61.990
- NYA 7-2-0, 42.551
- Hall-Dale 4-3-3, 41.122
- Traip Academy 6-3-0, 38.163
- Wells 4-6-0, 6.735
- Waynflete 3-7-0 15.510
- Spruce Mountain 4-6-1, 13.367
- Winthrop 3-7-1, 12.959
- Oak Hill 1-8-2, 9.847
- Sacopee Valley 0-8-0, 0.000
- Lisbon 0-10-0 0.00
Class D
- Ashland 10-0-0, 75.816
- Penobscot Valley 9-2-0, 66.429
- Central Aroostook 8-3-0, 63.143
- Madawaska 6-7-0, 34.347
- Washburn 6-7-0, 34.347
- Monmouth Academy 7-4-1, 33.061
- Fort Fairfield 7-3-0, 30.673
- Van Buren 6-4-0, 13.673
- Southern Aroostook 1-10-0, 6.633
- Easton 2-8-0, 4.061
- Maine School of Science and Math 1-6-0, 2.286
- Schenck 1-9-0, 1.633
- Old Orchard Beach 1-9-0, 0.714
North 8-Person
- Wisdom 8-1-0 61.224
- Dexter 9-2-0 58.776
- Sumner 9-0-0, 40.612
- Lee Academy 8-2-0, 37.449
- Penquis Valley 5-4-0, 31.735
- GSA 7-3-0, 25.918
- Shead 6-2-1, 24.490
- Penobscot Christian 4-5-0, 20.408
- Hodgdon 5-5-0, 16.939
- Washington Academy 5-6-0, 16.122
- Piscataquis 5-6-0 16.122
- Katahdin 4-4-0, 13.673
- Narragugus 1-8-1 9.796
- Woodland 1-5-2, 7.245
- Deer-Isle Stonington 3-7-0, 5.612
- Calais 1-7-0, 3.265
- East Grand 0-11-0, 0.000
South 8-Person
- Bangor Christian 11-0-0 86.327
- Dirigo 9-0-0, 65.275
- Richmond 10-0-0, 62.143
- Buckfield 8-2-0 45.00
- Carrabec 9-3-0, 38.918
- Madison 7-3-0 33.265
- Temple Academy 6-3-0, 24.388
- Mountain Valley 2-8-1, 11.837
- Telstar 2-3-1, 9.224
- Wiscasset 3-7-0, 7.898
- Greenville 3-7-0, 7.898
- Pine Tree Academy 2-6-0, 7.184
- Rangeley Lakes 3-8-0, 6.265
- Vinalhaven 1-6-0, 1.000
- Valley 0-10-0, 0.000
- Searsport 0-10-0, 0.00
