Here are the Maine High School Girl's Soccer Heal Point Standings as of October 8th for games played and reported through October 7th.

Teams play 14 games.

The last countable day that games may be played is October 21st. Prelims will take place October 24-25, Quarterfinals will take place October 28-29 with semifinals on October 31-November. Regional Finals will take place November 3-5 and State Finals on November 8th.

Girls

North Class A

Bangor 10-0-1, 95.408 Camden Hills 9-1-0, 65.306 Mt. Ararat 8-2-0, 47.551 Hampden Academy 5-4-1, 38.163 Brunswick 6-4-0, 32.347 Brewer 34-4-2, 23.827 Mt. Blue 2-7-1, 16.735 Messalonskee 4-6-1, 16.633 Edward Little 2-8-0, 2.755 Lewiston 1-10-0, 0.714 Oxford Hills 0-9-0, 0.000

South Class A

Falmouth 8-0-1, 73.980` Scarborough 7-1-0, 69.388 Windham 5--1, 56.633 Gorham 6-3-0 50.00 Kennebunk 6-2-1, 49.490 Cheverus 4-4-1, 30.816 Marshwood 3-4-3, 27.041 Noble, 4-3-2, 26.224 Sanford 5-3-0, 5.204 Thornton Academy 5-3-0, 22.143 Westbrook 3-4-1, 15.510 Bonny Eagle 3-5-1, 15.510 Deering 3-5-1, 12.959 South Portland 1-5-2, 11.225 Portland 1-6-1, 5.816

North Class B

Hermon 9-0-0, 70.204 Medomak Valley 8-01, 67.372 Erskine Academy 9-2-0, 61.786 Skowhegan 10-0-0, 60.561 Presque Isle 6-3-0, 54.796 Gardiner 7-3-0, 51.071 Old Town 6-3-0, 38.469 Foxcroft Academy 6-3-0, 18.571 John Bapst 5-3-0, 18.163 Cony 2-5-3, 17.832 Waterville 2-7-1, 16.250 Ellsworth 3-7-0, 16.224 Belfast 6-4-0, 15.000 Lawrence 3-7-0, 13.673 MDI 2-7-0, 12.245 Oceanside 1-8-0, 11.531 Nokomis 0-9-1, 5.179 Caribou 0-10-0 0.000

South Class B

Cape Elizabeth 10-0-0 87.959 Yarmouth 8-2-0 58.622 Morse 6-1-2, 51.327 Greely 6-3-0, 47.908 Poland 9-2-0, 47.347 Freeport 6-4-0, 45.664 Leavitt 4-4-1, 39.490 Lincoln Academy 2-4-3, 31.735 Fryeburg Academy 2-6-1, 16.352 Gray-New Gloucester 1-7-2, 11.964 Lake Region 5-4-0, 11.531 York 2-7-0, 11.429

North Class C

Fort Kent 8-2-1, 77.653 Bucksport 7-2-1, 50.408 Orono 4-6-1, 38.214 Mattanawcook Academy 4-2-3, 34.133 Houlton 5-4-1, 32.908 Winslow 7-2-1, 32.653 MCI 5-5-1, 22.449 Central 1-9-1, 6.786 Mount View 0-11-0, 0.000

South Class C

Maranacook 9-1-0, 67.806 Mt. Abram 8-1-1, 61.990 NYA 7-2-0, 42.551 Hall-Dale 4-3-3, 41.122 Traip Academy 6-3-0, 38.163 Wells 4-6-0, 6.735 Waynflete 3-7-0 15.510 Spruce Mountain 4-6-1, 13.367 Winthrop 3-7-1, 12.959 Oak Hill 1-8-2, 9.847 Sacopee Valley 0-8-0, 0.000 Lisbon 0-10-0 0.00

Class D

Ashland 10-0-0, 75.816 Penobscot Valley 9-2-0, 66.429 Central Aroostook 8-3-0, 63.143 Madawaska 6-7-0, 34.347 Washburn 6-7-0, 34.347 Monmouth Academy 7-4-1, 33.061 Fort Fairfield 7-3-0, 30.673 Van Buren 6-4-0, 13.673 Southern Aroostook 1-10-0, 6.633 Easton 2-8-0, 4.061 Maine School of Science and Math 1-6-0, 2.286 Schenck 1-9-0, 1.633 Old Orchard Beach 1-9-0, 0.714

North 8-Person

Wisdom 8-1-0 61.224 Dexter 9-2-0 58.776 Sumner 9-0-0, 40.612 Lee Academy 8-2-0, 37.449 Penquis Valley 5-4-0, 31.735 GSA 7-3-0, 25.918 Shead 6-2-1, 24.490 Penobscot Christian 4-5-0, 20.408 Hodgdon 5-5-0, 16.939 Washington Academy 5-6-0, 16.122 Piscataquis 5-6-0 16.122 Katahdin 4-4-0, 13.673 Narragugus 1-8-1 9.796 Woodland 1-5-2, 7.245 Deer-Isle Stonington 3-7-0, 5.612 Calais 1-7-0, 3.265 East Grand 0-11-0, 0.000

South 8-Person

Bangor Christian 11-0-0 86.327 Dirigo 9-0-0, 65.275 Richmond 10-0-0, 62.143 Buckfield 8-2-0 45.00 Carrabec 9-3-0, 38.918 Madison 7-3-0 33.265 Temple Academy 6-3-0, 24.388 Mountain Valley 2-8-1, 11.837 Telstar 2-3-1, 9.224 Wiscasset 3-7-0, 7.898 Greenville 3-7-0, 7.898 Pine Tree Academy 2-6-0, 7.184 Rangeley Lakes 3-8-0, 6.265 Vinalhaven 1-6-0, 1.000 Valley 0-10-0, 0.000 Searsport 0-10-0, 0.00

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 6 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 12th, for games/matches played October 6th-October 11th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 13th and go thru Thursday, October 16th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 17th...

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.