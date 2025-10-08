Maine High School Girl&#8217;s Soccer Heal Point Standings &#8211; October 8th

Maine High School Girl’s Soccer Heal Point Standings – October 8th

Here are the Maine High School Girl's Soccer Heal Point Standings as of October 8th for games played and reported through October 7th.

Teams play 14 games.

The last countable day that games may be played is October 21st. Prelims will take place October 24-25, Quarterfinals will take place October 28-29 with semifinals on October 31-November. Regional Finals will take place November 3-5 and State Finals on November 8th.

Girls

North Class A

  1. Bangor 10-0-1, 95.408
  2. Camden Hills 9-1-0, 65.306
  3. Mt. Ararat 8-2-0, 47.551
  4. Hampden Academy 5-4-1, 38.163
  5. Brunswick 6-4-0, 32.347
  6. Brewer 34-4-2, 23.827
  7. Mt. Blue 2-7-1, 16.735
  8. Messalonskee 4-6-1, 16.633
  9. Edward Little 2-8-0, 2.755
  10. Lewiston 1-10-0, 0.714
  11. Oxford Hills 0-9-0, 0.000

South Class A

  1. Falmouth 8-0-1, 73.980`
  2. Scarborough 7-1-0, 69.388
  3. Windham 5--1, 56.633
  4. Gorham 6-3-0 50.00
  5. Kennebunk 6-2-1, 49.490
  6. Cheverus 4-4-1, 30.816
  7. Marshwood 3-4-3, 27.041
  8. Noble, 4-3-2, 26.224
  9. Sanford 5-3-0, 5.204
  10. Thornton Academy 5-3-0, 22.143
  11. Westbrook 3-4-1, 15.510
  12. Bonny Eagle 3-5-1, 15.510
  13. Deering 3-5-1, 12.959
  14. South Portland 1-5-2, 11.225
  15. Portland 1-6-1, 5.816

North Class B

  1. Hermon 9-0-0, 70.204
  2. Medomak Valley 8-01, 67.372
  3. Erskine Academy 9-2-0, 61.786
  4. Skowhegan 10-0-0, 60.561
  5. Presque Isle 6-3-0, 54.796
  6. Gardiner 7-3-0, 51.071
  7. Old Town 6-3-0, 38.469
  8. Foxcroft Academy 6-3-0, 18.571
  9. John Bapst 5-3-0, 18.163
  10. Cony 2-5-3, 17.832
  11. Waterville 2-7-1, 16.250
  12. Ellsworth 3-7-0, 16.224
  13. Belfast 6-4-0, 15.000
  14. Lawrence 3-7-0, 13.673
  15. MDI 2-7-0, 12.245
  16. Oceanside 1-8-0, 11.531
  17. Nokomis 0-9-1, 5.179
  18. Caribou 0-10-0 0.000

South Class B

  1. Cape Elizabeth 10-0-0 87.959
  2. Yarmouth 8-2-0 58.622
  3. Morse 6-1-2, 51.327
  4. Greely 6-3-0, 47.908
  5. Poland 9-2-0, 47.347
  6. Freeport 6-4-0, 45.664
  7. Leavitt 4-4-1, 39.490
  8. Lincoln Academy 2-4-3, 31.735
  9. Fryeburg Academy 2-6-1, 16.352
  10. Gray-New Gloucester 1-7-2, 11.964
  11. Lake Region 5-4-0, 11.531
  12. York 2-7-0, 11.429

North Class C

  1. Fort Kent 8-2-1, 77.653
  2. Bucksport 7-2-1, 50.408
  3. Orono 4-6-1, 38.214
  4. Mattanawcook Academy 4-2-3, 34.133
  5. Houlton 5-4-1, 32.908
  6. Winslow 7-2-1, 32.653
  7. MCI 5-5-1, 22.449
  8. Central 1-9-1, 6.786
  9. Mount View 0-11-0, 0.000

South Class C

  1. Maranacook 9-1-0, 67.806
  2. Mt. Abram 8-1-1, 61.990
  3. NYA 7-2-0, 42.551
  4. Hall-Dale 4-3-3, 41.122
  5. Traip Academy 6-3-0, 38.163
  6. Wells 4-6-0, 6.735
  7. Waynflete 3-7-0 15.510
  8. Spruce Mountain 4-6-1, 13.367
  9. Winthrop 3-7-1, 12.959
  10. Oak Hill 1-8-2, 9.847
  11. Sacopee Valley 0-8-0, 0.000
  12. Lisbon 0-10-0 0.00

Class D

  1. Ashland 10-0-0, 75.816
  2. Penobscot Valley 9-2-0, 66.429
  3. Central Aroostook 8-3-0, 63.143
  4. Madawaska 6-7-0, 34.347
  5. Washburn 6-7-0, 34.347
  6. Monmouth Academy 7-4-1, 33.061
  7. Fort Fairfield 7-3-0, 30.673
  8. Van Buren 6-4-0, 13.673
  9. Southern Aroostook 1-10-0, 6.633
  10. Easton 2-8-0, 4.061
  11. Maine School of Science and Math 1-6-0, 2.286
  12. Schenck 1-9-0, 1.633
  13. Old Orchard Beach 1-9-0, 0.714

North 8-Person

  1. Wisdom 8-1-0 61.224
  2. Dexter 9-2-0 58.776
  3. Sumner 9-0-0, 40.612
  4. Lee Academy 8-2-0, 37.449
  5. Penquis Valley 5-4-0, 31.735
  6. GSA 7-3-0, 25.918
  7. Shead 6-2-1, 24.490
  8. Penobscot Christian 4-5-0, 20.408
  9. Hodgdon 5-5-0, 16.939
  10. Washington Academy 5-6-0, 16.122
  11. Piscataquis 5-6-0 16.122
  12. Katahdin 4-4-0, 13.673
  13. Narragugus 1-8-1 9.796
  14. Woodland 1-5-2, 7.245
  15. Deer-Isle Stonington 3-7-0, 5.612
  16. Calais 1-7-0, 3.265
  17. East Grand 0-11-0, 0.000

South 8-Person

  1. Bangor Christian 11-0-0 86.327
  2. Dirigo 9-0-0, 65.275
  3. Richmond 10-0-0, 62.143
  4. Buckfield 8-2-0 45.00
  5. Carrabec 9-3-0, 38.918
  6. Madison 7-3-0 33.265
  7. Temple Academy 6-3-0, 24.388
  8. Mountain Valley 2-8-1, 11.837
  9. Telstar 2-3-1, 9.224
  10. Wiscasset 3-7-0, 7.898
  11. Greenville 3-7-0, 7.898
  12. Pine Tree Academy 2-6-0, 7.184
  13. Rangeley Lakes 3-8-0, 6.265
  14. Vinalhaven 1-6-0, 1.000
  15. Valley 0-10-0, 0.000
  16. Searsport 0-10-0, 0.00

 

