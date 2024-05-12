Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores Saturday May 11

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for Games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, May 11th.

Baseball

Berwick Academy 9 Wheeler 1

Brewer 9 Mount Blue 1

Buckfield 11 Forest Hills 1

Buckfield 8 Forest Hills 3

Cape Elizabeth 6 Lake Region 1

Caribou 10 John Bapst 0

Caribou 8 John Bapst 0

Ellsworth 9 Presque Isle 3

Ellsworth 10 Presque Isle 0

Foxcroft Academy 2 Washington Academy 1

Fort Kent 8 Katahdin 3

Fryeburg Academy 11 Spruce Mountain 1

Greely 7 York 1

Katahdin 10 Fort Kent 0

Madawaska 13 Central Aroostook 1

Mattanawcook Academy 9 Lee Academy 0

Mount Ararat 7 Bangor 1

Mountain Valley 5 Mount Abram 4

Nokomis 12 Dirigo 0

Scarborough 12 Westbrook 3

South Portland 2 Bonny Eagle 1

Traip 4 Telstar 2

Softball

Bangor 10 Mt. Ararat 6

Buckfield 18 Forest Hills 0

Buckfield 15 Forest Hills 0

Central Aroostook 24 Madawaska 2

Ellsworth 8 Presque Isle 3

Ellsworth 16 Presque Isle 2

John Bapst 5 Caribou 2

John Bapst 13 Caribou 1

Katahdin 14 Fort Kent 0

Katahdin 19 Fort Kent 3

Mount Abram 8 Mountain Valley 1

Nokomis 6 Hall-Dale 0

North Yarmouth Academy 12 Oak Hill 2

Oxford Hills 6 Lewiston 0

Spruce Mountain 14 Fryeburg Academy 3

Washington Academy 2 Foxcroft Academy 1

York 17 Greely 5

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 6-May 11. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 13th-16th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 17th.

