Maine High School Basketball Scores – February 1
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, February 1st.
Girls Basketball
- Easton 27 Madawaska 9
- Caribou 36 Old Town 34
- GSA 54 Woodland 29
- Gray-New Gloucester 63 Greely 33
- Isleboro 44 Vihalhaven 17
- Kennebunk 45 Deering 36
- Lake Region 54 Poland 50
- Leavitt 48 Morse 45
- Mount Blue 36 Messalonskee 35
- MDI 66 Houlton 15
- Presque Isle 40 Foxcroft Academy 31
- St. Dominic 49 Sacopee Valley 29
- Searsport 35 Wiscasset 32
- Van Buren 35 East Grand 34
- Waynflete 25 Old Orchard Beach 22
- Wells 62 Fryeburg Academy 51
- York 47 Yarmouth 37
Boys Basketball
- Biddeford 76 Westbrook 68
- Calais 62 Penobscot Valley 45
- Caribou 58 Old Town 41
- Ellsworth 65 Bucksport 45
- Fryeburg Academy 63 Wells 46
- Gray-New Gloucester69 Greely 56
- Hermon 47 Washington Academy 45
- Isleboro 45 Vinalhaven 39
- Kennebunk 61 Cape Elizabeth 38
- Kents Hill 94 Hebron Academy 40
- Leavitt 49 Morse 47
- MCI 55 Waterville 50
- Messalonskee 51 Mount Blue 39
- Noble 64 Mt. Ararat48
- Old Orchard Beach 52 Waynflete 45
- Poland 49 Lake Region 39
- Presque Isle 48 Foxcroft Academy 36
- Richmond 68 North Haven 31
- St. Dominic 81 Sacopee Valley 38
- Traip Academy 82 NYA 38
- Van Buren 41 East Grand 33
- Wiscasset 64 Searsport 43
- York 62 Yarmouth 40
Get our free mobile app
2025 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2025. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge