Maine High School Basketball Scores – February 1

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, February 1st.

Girls Basketball

Easton 27 Madawaska 9

Caribou 36 Old Town 34

GSA 54 Woodland 29

Gray-New Gloucester 63 Greely 33

Isleboro 44 Vihalhaven 17

Kennebunk 45 Deering 36

Lake Region 54 Poland 50

Leavitt 48 Morse 45

Mount Blue 36 Messalonskee 35

MDI 66 Houlton 15

Presque Isle 40 Foxcroft Academy 31

St. Dominic 49 Sacopee Valley 29

Searsport 35 Wiscasset 32

Van Buren 35 East Grand 34

Waynflete 25 Old Orchard Beach 22

Wells 62 Fryeburg Academy 51

York 47 Yarmouth 37

Boys Basketball

Biddeford 76 Westbrook 68

Calais 62 Penobscot Valley 45

Caribou 58 Old Town 41

Ellsworth 65 Bucksport 45

Fryeburg Academy 63 Wells 46

Gray-New Gloucester69 Greely 56

Hermon 47 Washington Academy 45

Isleboro 45 Vinalhaven 39

Kennebunk 61 Cape Elizabeth 38

Kents Hill 94 Hebron Academy 40

Leavitt 49 Morse 47

MCI 55 Waterville 50

Messalonskee 51 Mount Blue 39

Noble 64 Mt. Ararat48

Old Orchard Beach 52 Waynflete 45

Poland 49 Lake Region 39

Presque Isle 48 Foxcroft Academy 36

Richmond 68 North Haven 31

St. Dominic 81 Sacopee Valley 38

Traip Academy 82 NYA 38

Van Buren 41 East Grand 33

Wiscasset 64 Searsport 43

York 62 Yarmouth 40