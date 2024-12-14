Maine High School Basketball Scores – Friday December 13
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Basketball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, December 13th.
Girls' Scores
- Bangor 49 Brewer 25
- Brunswick 52 Biddeford 38
- Camden Hills 49 Oceanside 41
- Cheverus 59 Portland 36
- Dirigo 33 Traip 21
- Edward Little 38 Hampden Academy 31
- Ellsworth 53 Hermon 48
- Erskine Academy 67 Winslow 22
- Forest Hills 73 Wiscasset 15
- Freeport 47 Lewiston 21
- Gardiner 43 Skowhegan 34
- Hall-Dale 57 North Yarmouth Academy 38
- Lawrence 84 Messalonskee 21
- Leavitt 49 Oak Hill 28
- Machias 43 Shead 42
- Marshwood 45 Mt. Ararat 38
- Massabesic 35 Fryeburg Academy 29
- Monmouth Academy 50 Old Orchard Beach 30
- Mount Abram 62 Waterville 22
- Mount Blue 45 Maranacook 42
- Nokomis 48 MCI 23
- Oxford Hills 57 Cony 50
- Poland 59 Noble 26
- St. Dominic 65 Lisbon 30
- Stearns 40 Greenville 23
- Westbrook 42 Deering 25
Boys' Scores
- Boothbay 56 Sacopee Valley 53
- Brewer 55 Bangor 31
- Deering 58 Westbrook 56
- Easton 70 Ashland 23
- Calais 46 Penobscot Valley 35
- Cheverus 46 Portland 38
- Dirigo 49 Traip 39
- Falmouth 66 Gray-New Gloucester 62
- Gardiner 53 Skowhegan 27
- Kents Hill 87 Rocky Hill Country Day 56
- Lake Region 54 Mountain Valley 40
- Leavitt 60 Oak Hill 41
- Lewiston 54 Freeport 52
- Massabesic 35 Fryeburg Academy 29
- Messalonskee 78 Lawrence 51
- Monmouth Academy 55 Old Orchard Beach 44
- Mount Abram 60 Waterville 49
- Mount Blue 61 Maranacook 30
- Mount View 44 Madison 41
- Nokomis 69 MCI 24
- Oceanside 69 Camden Hills 65
- Oxford Hills 70 Cony 67
- Saint Dominc 63 Lisbon 35
- Stearns 49 Greenville 30
- Sumner 50 GSA 40
- Thornton Academy 52 Bonny Eagle 37
- Winslow 69 Erskine Academy 42
- Wiscasset 72 Forest Hills 64
You can nominated an athlete for Week 2 (December 9-14) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 2 through Sunday, December 15th. Voting will take place Monday, December 16th through Thursday, December 19th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 20th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
