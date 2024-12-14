Maine High School Basketball Scores – Friday December 13

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Basketball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, December 13th.

Girls' Scores

Bangor 49 Brewer 25

Brunswick 52 Biddeford 38

Camden Hills 49 Oceanside 41

Cheverus 59 Portland 36

Dirigo 33 Traip 21

Edward Little 38 Hampden Academy 31

Ellsworth 53 Hermon 48

Erskine Academy 67 Winslow 22

Forest Hills 73 Wiscasset 15

Freeport 47 Lewiston 21

Gardiner 43 Skowhegan 34

Hall-Dale 57 North Yarmouth Academy 38

Lawrence 84 Messalonskee 21

Leavitt 49 Oak Hill 28

Machias 43 Shead 42

Marshwood 45 Mt. Ararat 38

Massabesic 35 Fryeburg Academy 29

Monmouth Academy 50 Old Orchard Beach 30

Mount Abram 62 Waterville 22

Mount Blue 45 Maranacook 42

Nokomis 48 MCI 23

Oxford Hills 57 Cony 50

Poland 59 Noble 26

St. Dominic 65 Lisbon 30

Stearns 40 Greenville 23

Westbrook 42 Deering 25

Boys' Scores

Boothbay 56 Sacopee Valley 53

Brewer 55 Bangor 31

Deering 58 Westbrook 56

Easton 70 Ashland 23

Calais 46 Penobscot Valley 35

Cheverus 46 Portland 38

Dirigo 49 Traip 39

Falmouth 66 Gray-New Gloucester 62

Gardiner 53 Skowhegan 27

Kents Hill 87 Rocky Hill Country Day 56

Lake Region 54 Mountain Valley 40

Leavitt 60 Oak Hill 41

Lewiston 54 Freeport 52

Massabesic 35 Fryeburg Academy 29

Messalonskee 78 Lawrence 51

Monmouth Academy 55 Old Orchard Beach 44

Mount Abram 60 Waterville 49

Mount Blue 61 Maranacook 30

Mount View 44 Madison 41

Nokomis 69 MCI 24

Oceanside 69 Camden Hills 65

Oxford Hills 70 Cony 67

Saint Dominc 63 Lisbon 35

Stearns 49 Greenville 30

Sumner 50 GSA 40

Thornton Academy 52 Bonny Eagle 37

Winslow 69 Erskine Academy 42

Wiscasset 72 Forest Hills 64

