Maine High School Basketball Tournament 2020

The Maine High School Basketball Tournament will not take place in 2021, and we're going to miss it.

We're not just going to miss the games. We're going to miss seeing the crowds at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, the Augusta Civic Center and the Portland Expo and Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

We figured the next best thing would be to take a look back at the tournament of 2020, which was full of excitement, sportsmanship and great basketball.