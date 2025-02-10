Maine High School Basketball Tournament Prelim Brackets

Here are the Maine High School Basketball Tournament Prelim Brackets

Best of luck to everyone!

Girls

Class A North

  • #8 Marshwood  vs. #9 Biddeford

Class B North

  • #6 John Bapst vs. #11 Washington Academy
  • #7 Hermon vs. #10 Belfast
  • #8 Presque Isle vs. #9 Maranacook

Class B South

  • #7 Leavitt vs. #10 Yarmouth
  • #8 Mountain Valley vs #9 Lincoln Academy

Class C North

  • #4 Mount View vs. #13 Hodgdon
  • #5 Calais vs. #12 George Stevens
  • #6 Dexter vs. #11 Fort Fairfield
  • #7 Machias vs. #10 Sumner
  • #8 Central vs. #9 Bucksport

Class C South

  • #6 Monmouth Academy vs. #11 Richmond
  • #7 North Yarmouth Academy vs. #10 Dirigo
  • #8 Mount Abram vs. #9 Poland

Class D North

  • #6 Ashland vs. #11 Washburn
  • #7 Katahdin vs. #10 Jonesport-Beals
  • #8 Southern Aroostook vs. #9 Stearns

Boys

A  South

  • #8 Marshwood vs. #9 Bidderford

B North

  • #5 Winslow vs. #12 Maranacook
  • #6 Hermon vs. #11 Presque Isle
  • #7 Old Town vs. #10 Foxcroft Academy
  • #8 Houlton vs. #9 Belfast

B South

  • #7 Leavitt vs. #10 Cape Elizabeth
  • #8 Poland vs. #9 Lake Region

C North

  • #5 Fort Kent vs. #12 Penquis Valley
  • #6 Dexter vs. #11 Sumner
  • #7 Calais vs. #10 George Stevens
  • #8 Fort Fairfield vs. #9 Mount View

C South

  • #8 Dirigo vs. #9 Old Orchard

D North

  • #6 Jonesport-Beals vs. #11 Winner of Wisdom-Washburn Super Prelim
  • #7 Easton vs. #10 Stearns
  • #8 Southern Aroostook vs. #9 Shead

D South

  • #8 Temple Academy vs. #9 Greenville
