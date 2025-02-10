Maine High School Basketball Tournament Prelim Brackets
Here are the Maine High School Basketball Tournament Prelim Brackets
Best of luck to everyone!
Girls
Class A North
- #8 Marshwood vs. #9 Biddeford
Class B North
- #6 John Bapst vs. #11 Washington Academy
- #7 Hermon vs. #10 Belfast
- #8 Presque Isle vs. #9 Maranacook
Class B South
- #7 Leavitt vs. #10 Yarmouth
- #8 Mountain Valley vs #9 Lincoln Academy
Class C North
- #4 Mount View vs. #13 Hodgdon
- #5 Calais vs. #12 George Stevens
- #6 Dexter vs. #11 Fort Fairfield
- #7 Machias vs. #10 Sumner
- #8 Central vs. #9 Bucksport
Class C South
- #6 Monmouth Academy vs. #11 Richmond
- #7 North Yarmouth Academy vs. #10 Dirigo
- #8 Mount Abram vs. #9 Poland
Class D North
- #6 Ashland vs. #11 Washburn
- #7 Katahdin vs. #10 Jonesport-Beals
- #8 Southern Aroostook vs. #9 Stearns
Boys
A South
- #8 Marshwood vs. #9 Bidderford
B North
- #5 Winslow vs. #12 Maranacook
- #6 Hermon vs. #11 Presque Isle
- #7 Old Town vs. #10 Foxcroft Academy
- #8 Houlton vs. #9 Belfast
B South
- #7 Leavitt vs. #10 Cape Elizabeth
- #8 Poland vs. #9 Lake Region
C North
- #5 Fort Kent vs. #12 Penquis Valley
- #6 Dexter vs. #11 Sumner
- #7 Calais vs. #10 George Stevens
- #8 Fort Fairfield vs. #9 Mount View
C South
- #8 Dirigo vs. #9 Old Orchard
D North
- #6 Jonesport-Beals vs. #11 Winner of Wisdom-Washburn Super Prelim
- #7 Easton vs. #10 Stearns
- #8 Southern Aroostook vs. #9 Shead
D South
- #8 Temple Academy vs. #9 Greenville
