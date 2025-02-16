Maine High School Basketball Tourney Scores &#8211; Saturday February 15

Maine High School Basketball Tourney Scores – Saturday February 15

Photos Walter Churchill/Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Basketball Tourney Scores for games played throughout the State on Saturday, February 15th.

Girls

Class B North

  • #4 Ellsworth 42 #5 MDI 41
  • #1 Caribou 50 #8 Presque Isle 31

Class B South

  • #4 Biddeford 56 #5 Wells 41
  • #3 Oceanside 66 #6 York 38
  • #2 Medomak Valley 39 #7 Leavitt 24
  • #1 Spruce Mountain 65 #9 Lincoln Academy 57 Overtime

Class D North

  • #3 Wisdom 45 #6 Ashland 36
  • #2 Central Aroostook 56 #10 Jonesport-Beals 42

Class D South

  • #1 Valley 68 #8 Waynflete 12

Boys

Class A North

  • #5 Camden Hills 63 #4 Cony 55
  • #3 Brewer 61 #6 Mount Blue 60
  • #2 Hampden Academy 40 #7 Gardiner 32
  • #1 Messalonskee 55 #8 Nokomis 39

Class A South

  • #4 Kennebunk 67 #5 Brunswick 46
  • #6 Fryeburg 51 #3 Greely
  • #2 Falmouth 62 #7 Gray-New Gloucester 46

Class B North

  • #4 MDI 46 #5 Winslow 38
  • #1 Caribou 78 #9 Belfast 42

Class D North

  • #3 Central Aroostook 46 #6 Jonesport-Beals 37
  • #2 Katahdin 67 #7 Easton 53

Class D South

  • #2 St. Dominic 75 #7 Forest Hills 53
  • #3 Telstar 64 #6 Wiscasset 67 Overtime

 

