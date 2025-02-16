Maine High School Basketball Tourney Scores – Saturday February 15
Here are the Maine High School Basketball Tourney Scores for games played throughout the State on Saturday, February 15th.
Best of luck to all!
Girls
Class B North
- #4 Ellsworth 42 #5 MDI 41
- #1 Caribou 50 #8 Presque Isle 31
Class B South
- #4 Biddeford 56 #5 Wells 41
- #3 Oceanside 66 #6 York 38
- #2 Medomak Valley 39 #7 Leavitt 24
- #1 Spruce Mountain 65 #9 Lincoln Academy 57 Overtime
Class D North
- #3 Wisdom 45 #6 Ashland 36
- #2 Central Aroostook 56 #10 Jonesport-Beals 42
Class D South
- #1 Valley 68 #8 Waynflete 12
Boys
Class A North
- #5 Camden Hills 63 #4 Cony 55
- #3 Brewer 61 #6 Mount Blue 60
- #2 Hampden Academy 40 #7 Gardiner 32
- #1 Messalonskee 55 #8 Nokomis 39
Class A South
- #4 Kennebunk 67 #5 Brunswick 46
- #6 Fryeburg 51 #3 Greely
- #2 Falmouth 62 #7 Gray-New Gloucester 46
Class B North
- #4 MDI 46 #5 Winslow 38
- #1 Caribou 78 #9 Belfast 42
Class D North
- #3 Central Aroostook 46 #6 Jonesport-Beals 37
- #2 Katahdin 67 #7 Easton 53
Class D South
- #2 St. Dominic 75 #7 Forest Hills 53
- #3 Telstar 64 #6 Wiscasset 67 Overtime
