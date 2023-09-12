Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – Monday September 11
Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey scores for games played throughout the State on Monday, September 11th.
- Belfast 5 Erskine Academy 0
- Brewer 0 Oxford Hills 0
- Brunswick 6 Hampden Academy 0
- Cheverus 7 Scarborough 1
- Dexter 2 MCI 1
- Falmouth 3 South Portland 0
- Foxcroft Academy 1 Orono 0
- Gray-New Gloucester 4 St. Dominic 0
- Gorham 7 Bonny Eagle 0
- Greely 3 Wells 0
- Hall-Dale - Mountain Valley no score reported
- Kennebunk 1 Windham 0
- Leavitt 0 Morse 0
- Massabesic 4 Marshwood 2
- Nokomis 13 Lincoln Academy 0
- Spruce Mountain 7 Telstar 0
