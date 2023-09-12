Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – Monday September 11

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey scores for games played throughout the State on Monday, September 11th.

Belfast 5 Erskine Academy 0

Brewer 0 Oxford Hills 0

Brunswick 6 Hampden Academy 0

Cheverus 7 Scarborough 1

Dexter 2 MCI 1

Falmouth 3 South Portland 0

Foxcroft Academy 1 Orono 0

Gray-New Gloucester 4 St. Dominic 0

Gorham 7 Bonny Eagle 0

Greely 3 Wells 0

Hall-Dale - Mountain Valley no score reported

Kennebunk 1 Windham 0

Leavitt 0 Morse 0

Massabesic 4 Marshwood 2

Nokomis 13 Lincoln Academy 0

Spruce Mountain 7 Telstar 0

