Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings of games played and reported through Sunday, September 27th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Skowhegan 7-0 44.388 Camden Hills 8-0 36.884 Mt. Ararat 7-0 30.918 Messalonskee 4-3 20.918 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 4-3-1 19.388 Oxford Hills 3-4-1 16.071 Mt. Blue 3-5 15.102 Brewer 3-4 13.571 Lewiston 4-3 10.714 Edward Little 2-6 9.898 Brunswick 1-6 6.122 Hampden Academy/Mount View 0-8 0.000

Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Nokomis 6-1 44.969 Leavitt 6-1 28.057 Cony 5-2-1 27.898 Belfast 5-0 25.251 Gardiner 6-2 16.589 Old Town 4-2 13.980 Hermon 3-5 8.367 Erskine Academy 2-5 4.027 Lawrence 1-7 2.088 Waterville 1-7 0.714 Oceanside 0-6 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Qualify for Playoffs

Foxcroft Academy 7-0 49.388 Dexter 4-2 23.776 Stearns/Schneck 6-1 15.000 MCI 5-4 11.782 Winslow 3-3-1 9.949 Mountain Valley 4-2 9.898 Piscataquis 2-4 7.857 Orono 3-4 5.000 Dirigo 2-6 4.388 Mattanawcook Academy 1-6 0.833 Central 0-5 0.000

Class A South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Cheverus 8-0 53.061 Biddeford 6-1 51.020 Thornton Academy 4-2 28.571 Sanford/Kennebunk 5-2 26.531 Gorham 4-4 23.163 Noble 6-2 23.163 Falmouth 5-3 17.041 Windham 3-4 14.286 Marshwood 4-3 10.918 Bonny Eagle 2-5 4.796 Massabesic 2-5 2.755 Scarborough 2.041 South Portland/Westbrook 1-7 0.714 Portland/Deering 0-7 0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Yarmouth 8-0 43.163 Greely 5-1 24.286 Freeport 6-0 22.755 Cape Elizabeth 5-1 16.837 Lake Region 2-4 4.592 Fryeburg Academy 1-4 3.878 York 1-6 3.878 Poland 2-6 3.878 Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 1-5 1.939 Lincoln Academy 1-6 0.714 Morse 1-5 0.714

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Winthrop 6-1 32.959 Lisbon 6-0 21.735 Spruce Mountain 6-1 21.327 Boothbay Region 5-2 20.306 Waynflete 6-1 15.000 Hall-Dale/Monmouth 2-4 8.622 Wells 3-4 5.102 Oak Hill 1-6 3.673 Sacopee Valley 2-4 1.429 Telstar 0-7 0.000 Traip Academy 0-7 0.000

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You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.