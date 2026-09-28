Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings of games played and reported through Sunday, September 27th.
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Skowhegan 7-0 44.388
- Camden Hills 8-0 36.884
- Mt. Ararat 7-0 30.918
- Messalonskee 4-3 20.918
- Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 4-3-1 19.388
- Oxford Hills 3-4-1 16.071
- Mt. Blue 3-5 15.102
- Brewer 3-4 13.571
- Lewiston 4-3 10.714
- Edward Little 2-6 9.898
- Brunswick 1-6 6.122
- Hampden Academy/Mount View 0-8 0.000
Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Nokomis 6-1 44.969
- Leavitt 6-1 28.057
- Cony 5-2-1 27.898
- Belfast 5-0 25.251
- Gardiner 6-2 16.589
- Old Town 4-2 13.980
- Hermon 3-5 8.367
- Erskine Academy 2-5 4.027
- Lawrence 1-7 2.088
- Waterville 1-7 0.714
- Oceanside 0-6 0.000
Class C North - Top 8 Qualify for Playoffs
- Foxcroft Academy 7-0 49.388
- Dexter 4-2 23.776
- Stearns/Schneck 6-1 15.000
- MCI 5-4 11.782
- Winslow 3-3-1 9.949
- Mountain Valley 4-2 9.898
- Piscataquis 2-4 7.857
- Orono 3-4 5.000
- Dirigo 2-6 4.388
- Mattanawcook Academy 1-6 0.833
- Central 0-5 0.000
Class A South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Cheverus 8-0 53.061
- Biddeford 6-1 51.020
- Thornton Academy 4-2 28.571
- Sanford/Kennebunk 5-2 26.531
- Gorham 4-4 23.163
- Noble 6-2 23.163
- Falmouth 5-3 17.041
- Windham 3-4 14.286
- Marshwood 4-3 10.918
- Bonny Eagle 2-5 4.796
- Massabesic 2-5 2.755
- Scarborough 2.041
- South Portland/Westbrook 1-7 0.714
- Portland/Deering 0-7 0.000
Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Yarmouth 8-0 43.163
- Greely 5-1 24.286
- Freeport 6-0 22.755
- Cape Elizabeth 5-1 16.837
- Lake Region 2-4 4.592
- Fryeburg Academy 1-4 3.878
- York 1-6 3.878
- Poland 2-6 3.878
- Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 1-5 1.939
- Lincoln Academy 1-6 0.714
- Morse 1-5 0.714
Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Winthrop 6-1 32.959
- Lisbon 6-0 21.735
- Spruce Mountain 6-1 21.327
- Boothbay Region 5-2 20.306
- Waynflete 6-1 15.000
- Hall-Dale/Monmouth 2-4 8.622
- Wells 3-4 5.102
- Oak Hill 1-6 3.673
- Sacopee Valley 2-4 1.429
- Telstar 0-7 0.000
- Traip Academy 0-7 0.000
You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week
In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.