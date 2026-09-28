Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings

Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings

Photo by Lea Panaino on Unsplash

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings of games played and reported through Sunday, September 27th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Skowhegan 7-0 44.388
  2. Camden Hills 8-0 36.884
  3. Mt. Ararat 7-0 30.918
  4. Messalonskee 4-3 20.918
  5. Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 4-3-1 19.388
  6. Oxford Hills 3-4-1 16.071
  7. Mt. Blue 3-5 15.102
  8. Brewer 3-4 13.571
  9. Lewiston 4-3 10.714
  10. Edward Little 2-6 9.898
  11. Brunswick 1-6 6.122
  12. Hampden Academy/Mount View 0-8 0.000

Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Nokomis 6-1 44.969
  2. Leavitt 6-1 28.057
  3. Cony 5-2-1 27.898
  4. Belfast 5-0 25.251
  5. Gardiner 6-2 16.589
  6. Old Town 4-2 13.980
  7. Hermon 3-5 8.367
  8. Erskine Academy 2-5 4.027
  9. Lawrence 1-7 2.088
  10. Waterville 1-7 0.714
  11. Oceanside 0-6 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Foxcroft Academy 7-0 49.388
  2. Dexter 4-2 23.776
  3. Stearns/Schneck 6-1 15.000
  4. MCI 5-4 11.782
  5. Winslow 3-3-1 9.949
  6. Mountain Valley 4-2 9.898
  7. Piscataquis 2-4 7.857
  8. Orono 3-4 5.000
  9. Dirigo 2-6 4.388
  10. Mattanawcook Academy 1-6 0.833
  11. Central 0-5 0.000

Class A South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Cheverus 8-0 53.061
  2. Biddeford 6-1 51.020
  3. Thornton Academy 4-2 28.571
  4. Sanford/Kennebunk 5-2 26.531
  5. Gorham 4-4 23.163
  6. Noble 6-2 23.163
  7. Falmouth 5-3 17.041
  8. Windham 3-4 14.286
  9. Marshwood 4-3 10.918
  10. Bonny Eagle 2-5 4.796
  11. Massabesic 2-5 2.755
  12. Scarborough 2.041
  13. South Portland/Westbrook 1-7 0.714
  14. Portland/Deering 0-7 0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Yarmouth 8-0 43.163
  2. Greely 5-1 24.286
  3. Freeport 6-0 22.755
  4. Cape Elizabeth 5-1 16.837
  5. Lake Region 2-4 4.592
  6. Fryeburg Academy 1-4 3.878
  7. York 1-6 3.878
  8. Poland 2-6 3.878
  9. Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 1-5 1.939
  10. Lincoln Academy 1-6 0.714
  11. Morse 1-5 0.714

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Winthrop 6-1 32.959
  2. Lisbon 6-0 21.735
  3. Spruce Mountain 6-1 21.327
  4. Boothbay Region 5-2 20.306
  5. Waynflete 6-1 15.000
  6. Hall-Dale/Monmouth 2-4 8.622
  7. Wells 3-4 5.102
  8. Oak Hill 1-6 3.673
  9. Sacopee Valley 2-4 1.429
  10. Telstar 0-7 0.000
  11. Traip Academy 0-7 0.000
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You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week.  You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

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Categories: High School Field Hockey, High School Sports

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