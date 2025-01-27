Maine High School Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings – January 26

With a week and a half left to go in the Maine High School Basketball Regular Season here are the Girls and Boys Northern Maine and Southern Maine Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, January 26th.

Best of luck to everyone the rest of the season and heading into the playoffs!

Girls

Class AA North

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class AA South

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class A North

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class A South

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B North

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B South

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C North

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C South

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D North

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D South

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Boys

Class AA North

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class AA South

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class A North

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class A South

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B North

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B South

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C North

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C South

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D North

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D South

January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association January 27, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Get our free mobile app