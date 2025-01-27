Maine High School Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings – January 26
With a week and a half left to go in the Maine High School Basketball Regular Season here are the Girls and Boys Northern Maine and Southern Maine Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, January 26th.
Best of luck to everyone the rest of the season and heading into the playoffs!
Girls
Class AA North
Class AA South
Class A North
Class A South
Class B North
Class B South
Class C North
Class C South
Class D North
Class D South
Boys
Class AA North
Class AA South
Class A North
Class A South
Class B North
Class B South
Class C North
Class C South
Class D North
Class D South
Get our free mobile app
These Are the 25 Largest High Schools in Maine
Gallery Credit: Jeff Parsons