Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – Monday September 11

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores from games played throughout the State of Maine on Monday, September 11th.

Girls' Soccer

Easton 4 Madawaska 2

Freyburg Academy 2 Sacopee Valley 0

Gorham 8 Bonny Eagle 3

Hodgdon 5 Washburn 1

Oxford Hills 2 Skowhegan 1

Sumner 9 Calais 0

Wisdom 3 Central Aroostook 0

Boys' Soccer

Bucksport 3 MCI 1

Carrabec 8 Dexter 0

Easton 2 Madawaska 1

Foxcroft Academy 7 Houlton 0

Hodgdon 2 Washburn 1

Monmouth Academy 5 Lisbon 1

Narraguagus 5 Woodland 0

Orono 3 Central 1

Penobscot Valley 2 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Piscataquis 3 Penquis Valley 1

Wisdom 4 Van Buren 0

