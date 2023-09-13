Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – September 12

Here are the latest Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores throughout the State of Maine for games played on Tuesday, September 12th.

Girls' Soccer

Bangor 5 Brewer 1

Bangor Christian 6 Narraguagus 0

Buckfield 8 Spruce Mountain 1

Bucksport 4 MCI 0

Cape Elizabeth 2 Freeport 1

Caribou 1 Presque Isle 0

Cony - Waterville

Erskine Academy 1 Belfast 0

Falmouth 3 Kennebunk 1

Greely 4 Waynflete 1

Hampden Academy - Brunswick

Lake Region 3 Wells 0

Lawrence 2 Winslow 0

Lincoln Academy 2 Leavitt 1

Medomak Valley 4 Gardiner 1

Mount Abram - Oak Hill

Mount Ararat 4 Edward Little 1

Mount Blue 6 Lewiston 0

Mount View 3 Nokomis 1

Mountain Valley 5 Hall-Dale 0

Oceanside 2 Morse 1

Orono 4 Central 4

Penobscot Valley 6 GSA 1

Penquis Valley - Greenville

Poland - Gray-New Gloucester

Richmond 6 Temple Academy 3

St. Dominic 0 Traip Academy 0

Telstar 3 Lisbon 1

Yarmouth 3 York 0

Boys' Soccer

Belfast - Erskine Academy

Bonny Eagle 1 South Portland 1

Brewer 1 Bangor 1

Camden Hills 6 Messalonskee 0

Cape Elizabeth 2 Freeport 2

Deering 3 Marshwood 0

Freyburg Academy 8 Sacopee Valley 0

Gorham 3 Biddeford 0

Gray-New Gloucester 5 Poland 4

Greely 3 Waynflete 0

Isleboro 5 Chop Point 0

Hall-Dale 1 Mountain Valley 0

Hampden Academy 1 Brunswick 0

Kennebunk 8 Noble 2

Lewiston 3 Mount Blue 1

Lincoln Academy 1 Leavitt 0

Massabesic - Cheverus

Medomak Valley 1 Gardiner 0

Mount Ararat 6 Edward Little 3

Mount Abram 5 Oak Hill 1

Mount View 6 Nokomis 0

Oceanside 2 Morse 1

Portland 2 Falmouth 0

Richmond 7 Temple Academy 1

Schenck 8 Searsport 0

Shead - Calais

Skowhegan - Oxford Hills

Spruce Mountain 1 - Telstar 1

Thornton Academy 2 Westbrook 2

Traip 4 St. Dominic 1

Valley - Dirigo

Waterville 4 Cony 1

Wells - Lake Region

Windham 3 Scarborough 1

Winslow 11 Lawrence 0

Winthrop 4 Maranacook 3

