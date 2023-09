Maine High School Soccer Games – Tuesday September 5 [SCORES]

Here are the scores for Maine High School Soccer games played throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, September 5th.

Girls' Soccer

Bangor 7 Mount Blue 0

Belfast 2 Lincoln Academy 2

Brunswick 5 Lewiston 0

Buckfield 3 Oak Hill 0

Camden Hills 6 Edward Little 0

Cape Elizabeth 4 Lake Region 0

Easton 3 Washburn 2

Gardiner 2 Erskine Academy 0

Greely 5 Fryeburg Academy 0

Hall-Dale 12 Maranacook 0

Katahdin 11 Schenck 4

Leavitt 8 Cony 0

Lee Academy 2 Greenville 1

Madison 13 Wiscasset 0

MCI 2 Medomak Valley 0

Mattanawcook 5 Sumner 1

Mt. Ararat 4 Brewer 0

Oceanside 3 Nokomis 0

Penquis Valley 6 Piscataquis 0

PCHS 7 Bangor Christian 1

Skowhegan 7 Lawrence 2

St. Dominic 1 Sacopee Valley 0

Traip Academy 3 Poland 1

Waterville 3 Mount View 2

Wells 1 York 1

Yarmouth 6 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Boys' Soccer

Brunswick 2 Lewiston 0

Cape Elizabeth 9 Lake Region 1

Caribou 4 Old Town 1

Deering 5 Cheverus 3

Easton 10 Washburn 1

Ellsworth 3 John Bapst 1

Freeport 7 North Yarmouth Academy 0

Gardiner 3 Erskine Academy 0

Gorham 4 Falmouth 1

GSA 8 Bucksport 2

Leavitt 4 Cony 2

Licoln Academy 7 Belfast 0

MDI 2 Hermon 1

Medomak Valley 6 MCI 0

Messalonskee 2 Oxford Hills 0

Monmouth Academy 0 Oak Hill 0

Mount Blue 1 Bangor 0

Mount Abram 8 Mountain Valley 0

Mt. Ararat 3 Brewer 0

Narraguagus 1 Calais 1

Oceanside 11 Nokomis 1

Portland 3 Marshwood 0

Scarborough 6 Bonny Eagle 0

Skowhegan 7 Lawrence 0

South Portland 5 Thornton Academy 0

Windham 7 Westbrook 0

You can vote for the Week 1 Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote Once per day, per device. Voting ends Thursday, September 7th at 11:59 p.m.

We would like to post High School Soccer, Golf, Field Hockey, Volleyball and Football Scores. If coaches or managers can email the golf results and soccer scores including goal scorers and goalkeepers to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com we will write stories on the WDEA website for Downeast Maine schools and on the 92.9 The Ticket website for all Maine High Schools.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 4 - 9 HERE by Sunday, September 10th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 11 - 14 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 2Winner being announced on Friday, September 15th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..