The Bangor Rams needed to win their last 2 games, against Brewer and Camden Hills to qualify for the playoffs. Mission accomplished, as the Rams beat Brewer 1-0 on Monday and Camden Hills 6-5 on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In the game against the Windjammers Bangor took a 5-0 lead at the end of the 3rd inning and hung on to win, knocking Camden Hills from 8th to 9th in the Class A Heal Point Standings.

Emma Tripp picked up the win for the Rams. She allowed 9 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. She struck out 7 and walked 1.

Maya Stone took the loss for Camden Hills. She pitched 2.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 5 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 3. Charlotte McGreevy came on in relief and allowed 4 hits and 1 run in 4.2 innings, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Gabby Spreng was 3-4, leading off for the Rams. Kaylee Folsom was 2-4 with a double. Tripp helped herself at the plate gong 2-3 and driving in 3 runs. Abby Folsom was 2-4 with a run batted in.

Charlotte McGreevy was 2-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Karly Putansu was 2-3 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Thea Laukka was 2-4. Maya Stone was 2-3. Alanna Smith had a single.

Bangor is now 8-8 and finishes the regular season in 8th place, in Class A, the final qualifying spot.

Camden Hills finishes the regular season with a 9-7 record but will miss the playoffs, finishing 9th.

Get our free mobile app