The Maine Soccer Team beat the University of New Hampshire 2-1 on Sunday, October 18th in America East action at Durham, New Hampshire.

Maine led 1-0 when Isabella Meadows scored at the 13:42 mark, assisted by Victoria Dungey and Abbey Thornton.

The Black Bears led 1-0 at the half.

Maine made it 2-0 when Meadows scored her 2nd goal of the game, and the team-leading 7th of the season with 10:41 gone in the 2nd Half. She was assisted by Sandrine Brault and Olivia Grisdale.

UNH scored with 6:54 left to play, on a goal by Abby Beasley, assisted by Lindsay Lenhard.

Maine outshot UNH 10-6.

Elena Barenberg was in goal, and had 2 saves for Maine.

UNH is now 3-8-2 overall and 0-5-0 in America East.

Maine is 6-4-3 overall and 3-1-1 in America East.

The Black Bears are in action twice this week. They play at Bryant on Thursday, October 22nd at 7 p.m. and then play their last regular-season home game on Sunday, October 25th at 12 noon. They end the regular season on Sunday, November 1st at 12 noon at UMBC.

America East Conference Standings

Binghamton - 11 points 3-0-2

Maine - 10 points 3-1-1

UMBC - 10 points 3-2-1

Vermont - 9 points 2-0-3

UAlbany - 9 points 3-3-0

Bryant - 7 points 2-2-1

UMass Lowell - 6 point 1-1-3

NJIT - 4 points 1-4-1

UNH - 0 points 0-5-0