Cooper Flagg injured his left shoulder on Friday night, October 23rd in the Mavericks' 121-105 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Justin Casterline, Getty Images Justin Casterline, Getty Images

Flagg stole the ball and was heading down court to dunk the ball when he was fouled from behind by Aaron Nesmith. The foul was ruled a fragrant foul.

Flagg had played 17 minutes at the time and scored 14 points. He was 4-6 from the field and 2-2 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was 4-4 from the free throw line. Cooper had 5 rebounds and 6 assists with 3 steals and 1 blocked shot.

Cooper did not meet with the media after the game.

Dallas, now 1-1 hosts San Antonio on Saturday night, October 24th at 8 p.m.