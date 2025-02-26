Marner scores 2nd of game in OT and Maple Leafs rally from 3 down to beat Bruins 5-4

Mitch Marner scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Tuesday night.

With goalie Anthony Stolarz pulled for an extra skater, Pontus Holberg scored the tying goal for the Maple Leafs out of a scramble with 46 seconds left in regulation. David Pastrnak’s second goal had given Boston a 4-3 edge.

Pastrnak scored on a breakaway on the game’s opening shift to extend his career-best point streak to 15 games. The Bruins opened a 3-0 lead on Morgan Geekie’s power-play goal midway into the second period.

Morgan Reilly and Nicholas Robertson also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs won for the sixth time in seven games.

Robertson beat goalie Jeremy Swayman with a wrist shot 6:40 into the third to tie it.

Brad Marchand added a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who lost their fourth straight.

Pastrnak collected Mason Lohrei’s pass in the middle of the ice, skated in and beat Stolarz with a wrister inside the left post for his team-leading 29th goal just 29 seconds into the game.

Pastrnak also set up Marchand’s power-play score in the opening period.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Their recent hot stretch has moved them into a good spot for a chance to win the Atlantic Division.

Bruins: As the NHL trade deadline approaches, general manager Don Sweeney must decide if he’s willing to add with the team teetering at the edge of a wild-card spot.

Key moment

Marner came in on a clean breakaway, shifted and tucked the puck past Swayman for the winner.

Key stat

Pastrnak has 13 goals and 17 assists during his point streak, still far off Bronco Horvath’s club-record 22 straight games from December 1959 to February 1960.

Up next

The Maple Leafs are at the New York Rangers on Friday night, and the Bruins host the New York Islanders on Thursday.