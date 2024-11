Mattanawcook Academy and MDI Preseason Tournaments November 29-30

This is a busy weekend for High School Basketball Teams. It's their last weekend before the 2024-25 season tips off on Thursday, December 5th.

Here are 2 of the many preseason tournament happening this weekend.

The MDI Girl's and Boy's Basketball Teams will be hosting a Thanksgiving Tip-Off on Friday November 29th and Saturday November 30th.

Rather than charging an admission, fans are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy that will in turn be donated to the Christmas Is for Kids campaign.

Girl's Schedule - Friday, November 29th

1 p.m. Ellsworth vs. Nokomis

2:30 p.m. MDI vs. Belfast

4 p.m. Ellsworth vs. Belfast

5:30 p.m. MDI vs. Nokomis

Boy's Schedule - Saturday, November 30

1 p.m. Ellsworth vs. Belfast

2:30 p.m. MDI vs. Calais

4 p.m. Ellsworth vs. Calais

5:30 p.m. MDI vs. Belfast

All games will be live-streamed on HUDL. To see the games click HERE

The Mattanawcook Academy Preseason Challenge will take place November 29-30. There are so many games that they will be held at Mattanawcook Academy, 33 Reed Drive, Lincoln and at Mattanawcook Junior High School located at 45 School Street in Lincoln.

Admission is $5.00 for all with under 10 admitted for free.

All games Friday are at Mattanawcook Academy

Friday November 29th

10 a.m. Carrabec vs. Katahdin Girls

11 a.m. Wisdom vs. Katahdin Boys

12 noon Mattanawcook vs. Carrabec Girlds

1 p.m. Mattanawcook vs. Wisdom Boys

2 p.m. Mattanawcook vs. Mt. View Girls

3 p.m. Katahdin vs. Wisdom Girls

4 p.m. Mt. View vs. Madawaska Boys

5 p.m. Wisdom vs. Mt. View Girls

6 p.m. Katahdin vs. Mt. View Boys

7 p.m. Mattanawcook vs. Madawaska Boys

Saturday November 30 (All games at Mattanawcook Academy unless noted)

9 a.m. Waterville vs. Bucksport Boys

10 a.m. Waterville vs. Katahdin Girls

11 a.m. Bucksport vs. Bangor Boys

11 a.m. Isleboro vs. Katahdin Boys (Mattanawcook Jr. High)

12 noon Mattanawcook vs. Buckfield Girls

12 noon Waterville vs. Madawaska Boys (Mattanawcook Jr. High)

1 p.m. Mattanawcook vs. Bangor Boys

1 p.m. Waterville vs. Shead Girls (Mattanawcook Jr. High)

2 p.m. Isleboro vs. Shead Boys

2 p.m. Isleboro vs. Katahdin Girls (Mattanawcook Jr. High)

3 p.m. Buckfield vs. Madawaska Boys

3 p.m. Buckfield vs. Washington Acaedemy Girls (Mattanawcook Jr. High)

4 p.m. Isleboro vs. Shead Girls

5 p.m. Katahdin vs. Shead Boys

6 p.m. Buckfield vs. Washington Academy Boys

7 p.m. Mattanawcook vs. Washington Academy Girls

8 p.m. Mattanawcook vs. Washington Academy Boys