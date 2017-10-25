Different class, same result for the MCI Huskies field hockey team - North Regional champs.

The Huskies blanked Gardiner 3-0 in the rain Tuesday afternoon to win the Class B regional title. For the past two years, MCI was Class C regional champion.

The senior laden MCI team got a first half goal from senior captain Eva Bickford. In the second half, senior Addi Williams scored twice to put the game away. For Williams, the goals were her 32nd and 33rd of the season and now has a school record 90 career goals.

The #3 Huskies move on to state championship Saturday.

Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket Photo

The Class C regional final featured #1 Winthrop vs #2 Dexter and it lived up to its billing. The Ramblers got a goal from Kate Perkins with a little over three minutes left in overtime to beat the Dexter Tigers.

Rebecca Batron scored the lone goal for the Tigers on a penalty stroke.

The top ranked Ramblers move on the Class C state game.

The Class A regional make it 17 straight for the Skowhegan Indians. This time a 3-1 win over Messalonskee. Skowhegan got goals from Haley Carter, Julia Steeves and Maliea Kelso.

Now it's on to the state title game for Skowhegan. The Indians have won 14 of the last 16 state games.