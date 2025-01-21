MDI Boys Basketball Falls to Hermon 64-46 [STATS]

The Hermon Boys Basketball Team outscored MDI 21-13 in the 4th Quarter and beat the MDI Trojans 64-46 on Tuesday, January 21st in Hermon, despite James Witham's 25 points.

Hermon led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks led 43-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Witham had a game-high 25 points, including 3 3-pointers. At the end of the 1st Half, he had 16 of MDI's 22 points. Jarron Biekert had 6 points. MDI was 7-12 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Carter Wiggin with 22 points, including 3 3-pointers. Bryce Edwards had 16 points with a 3-pointer. Mason Kinney had 15 points with a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 7-10 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 7-6. They will play at Presque Isle on Friday night, January 24th. That game will be broadcast on WDEA AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on the free downloadable WDEA APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is now 7-6 They will play at Old Town on Thursday, January 23rd at 7 p.m.

Here are the stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 8 14 11 13 46 Hermon Boys 11 16 16 21 64

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mason LaPointe 1 - - 1 2 James Witham 25 7 3 2 2 Dylan Stoll 4 2 - - - Cal Hodgdon 2 1 - - - Jarron Biekert 6 3 - - 2 James Hanscom 0 - - - - Lincoln Gray 4 1 - 2 4 Preston Tripp 4 1 - 2 2 Kenneth Stilwell 0 - - - - Trevor Brophy 0 - - - - Coe Thurston 0 - - - - Henry Trombetto 0 - - - - James Downey 0 - - - - TOTALS 46 15 3 7 12

Hermon

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Tanner Stymiest 0 - - - - Camden Morrison 0 - - - - Connor Kelley 0 - - - - Carter Wiggin 22 4 3 5 6 Griffin Dunton 0 - - - - Wesley Bragg 0 - - - - Nate Sullivan 0 - - - - Bryce Edwards 16 6 1 1 2 Caleb Doughty 0 - - - - Tyler Corson 0 - - - - Mason Kinney 15 6 1 - - Eli Cormier 0 - - - - Brody Hurd 2 1 - - - Tommy Meserve 0 - - - - Maddox Kinney 9 4 - 1 2 TOTALS 64 21 5 7 10

Get our free mobile app