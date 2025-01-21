MDI Boys Basketball Falls to Hermon 64-46 [STATS]

January 21. 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The Hermon Boys Basketball Team outscored MDI 21-13 in the 4th Quarter and beat the MDI Trojans 64-46 on Tuesday, January 21st in Hermon, despite James Witham's 25 points.

Hermon led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks led 43-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Witham had a game-high 25 points, including 3 3-pointers. At the end of the 1st Half, he had 16 of MDI's 22 points. Jarron Biekert had 6 points. MDI was 7-12 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Carter Wiggin with 22 points, including 3 3-pointers. Bryce Edwards had 16 points with a 3-pointer. Mason Kinney had 15 points with a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 7-10 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 7-6. They will play at Presque Isle on Friday night, January 24th. That game will be broadcast on WDEA AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on the free downloadable WDEA APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is now 7-6 They will play at Old Town on Thursday, January 23rd at 7 p.m.

Here are the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
MDI Boys814111346
Hermon  Boys1116162164

 

Box Score

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mason LaPointe1--12
James Witham257322
Dylan Stoll42---
Cal Hodgdon21---
Jarron Biekert63--2
James Hanscom0----
Lincoln Gray41-24
Preston Tripp41-22
Kenneth Stilwell0----
Trevor Brophy0----
Coe Thurston0----
Henry Trombetto0----
James Downey0----
TOTALS46153712

Hermon

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Tanner Stymiest0----
Camden Morrison0----
Connor Kelley0----
Carter Wiggin224356
Griffin Dunton0----
Wesley Bragg0----
Nate Sullivan0----
Bryce Edwards166112
Caleb Doughty0----
Tyler Corson0----
Mason Kinney1561--
Eli Cormier0----
Brody Hurd21---
Tommy Meserve0----
Maddox Kinney94-12
TOTALS64215710
Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball

