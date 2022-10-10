MDI Boys Cross Country Wins Houlton Invitational October 8

The MDI Boys Cross Country Team won the Houlton Invitational on Saturday, October 8th, with all 7 members of the Team finishing in the Top 14. MDI's Sam York finished 1st with a time of 16:37.30.

The Team Results were

MDI - 27 Caribou - 60 Washburn - 77 Limestone - 100 Houlton - 106 Hermon 147

The Top 15 individual spots were

1.Sam York - MDI 16:37.30

2. Ephraim Willey - Caribou 17:32.10

3. George Ferland - Caribou 17:48.10

4. Sam Craighad - MDI 17:57.90

5. Liam McKernan - MDII 18:10.90

6. James Brady - Houlton 18:41.40

7. Patrick Saltysiak - MDI 18:48.20

8. Kaiden Carney - Washburn 18:53.00

9. Roegan Carney - Washburn 18:56.30

10. Wyatt Byther - Old Town 19:00.10

T11. Feleke Lynch - MDI and Griffin Duigan - Limestone19:04.10

13. Ryan Davis - MDI 19:04.30

14. Chris Tardie - Washburn 19:39.40

15. Lucian Avila-Gatz - MDI 19:39.70

