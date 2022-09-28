MDI Boys’ Soccer Defeats Caribou 3-1

The MDI Boy's Soccer Team defeated Caribou 3-1 on Tuesday September 27th on Alumni Field in Bar Harbor.

Caribou got on the scoreboard 1st with a goal with 13:23 left in the 1st Half. The Vikings led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

In the 2nd Hal, Corin Baker tied the scored with a free kick goal with 14:56 remaining. Just over a minute later, Brandon Marsh scored to make it 2-1, with an assist from Treyan Nelson with 13:55 left. Corin Baker scored his 2nd goal of the game and Treyan Nelson his 2nd assist with 4 minutes left in the game.

MDI is now 4-3 on the season, and play at Foxcroft Academy against the Ponies on Friday, September 29th at 4 p.m.

Caribou is 1-6 and they play host to the Ponies on Saturday, October 1st at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Max Mason for the info.

