MDI Football Defeats Ellsworth 62-20 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans defeated the Ellsworth Eagles 62-20 on Friday night, September 30th at Tug White Stadium at Ellsworth High School.

MDI scored 4 touchdowns in the 1st Quarter, and led 32-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter..

It was 40-0 before Thomas Jude scored Ellsworth's 1st touchdown with 8:30 left in the 1st Half. MDI led 54-8 at the end of the 1st Half.

The 2nd Half was played under running time.

Aiden Grant scored 3 rushing touchdowns for MDI. Spencer Laurendeau threw 2 touchdown passes, to Alex Gray and Jacob Shields, and caught 2 touchdown passes. Gray threw 3 touchdown passes in addition to catching a touchdown pass.

Here's the scoring summary.

1st Quarter

10:29 left Aiden Grant 15 yard run 2 point conversion was good. Drive took 1:34 MDI 8 Ellsworth 0

6:20 left Aiden Grant 7 yard run. 2 point conversion was good. Drive took 1;53 MDI 16 Ellsworth 0

2:18 left 53 yard pass from Spencer Laurendeau to AlexGray. 2 point conversion was good. Drive took 58 seconds. MDI 24 Ellsworth 0

1:49 left 20 yard pass from Spencer Laurendeau to Jacob Shields. Drive took 11 seconds. 2 point conversion was good. MDI 32 Ellsworth 0

2nd Quarter

11:00 left. 35 yard pass from Alex Gray to Spencer Laurendeau. Drive took 47 seconds. 2 point conversion was good MDI 40 Ellsworth 0

8:30 left 1 yard run by Thomas Jude. 2 point conversion was good. Drive took 2:25 MDI 40 Ellsworth 8

3:22 left Aiden Grant 2 yard run. 2 point conversion was good Drive took 2:56. MDI 48 Ellsworth 8

2:46 left 39 yard pass Alex Gray to Spencer Laurendeau. Drive took 15 seconds. 2 point conversion was no good. MDI 54 Ellsworth 8

3rd Quarter

4:56 left 15 yard pass from Alex Gray to Jacob Shields 2 point conversion was good. MDI 62 Ellsworth 8

4th Quarter

11:10 left Eli King 18 yard run. 2 point conversion was no good. MDI 62 Ellsworth 14

5:16 left 7 yard pass from Thomas Jude to Isaih Corson 2 point conversion was no good MDI 62 Ellsworth 20

Here are the unofficial stat from the game

Rushing

MDI

Aiden Grant 8 carries 95 yards

Alex Gray 3 carries 55 yards

Spencer Laurendeau 3 carries 30 yards

Brendan Graves 2 carries 5 yards

Rykin Hamor1 carry 4 yards

Ripley Hawkins 1 carry -2 yards

Ellsworth

Logan Rrowell 4 carries 32 yards

Eli King 1 carry 18 yards

Jo James Chin 4 carries 7 yards

Obrian Robinson 3 carries 4 yards

Ripley Strout 4 carries 4 yards

Thomas Jude 4 carries 3 yards

Christian Hesseltine 1 carry 0 yards

Kelvin Larrabbee 2 carries -3 yards

Mason Downing 3 carries -6 yards

Passing

MDI

Spencer Laurendeau 4-5 2 touchdowns

Alex Gray 3-5 3 touchdowns

Brendan Graves 1-1

Ripley Hawkins 0-1

Ellsworth

Thomas Jude 11-21 1 Touchdown

Mason Dowing 0-3 1 Interception

Receiving

MDI

Jacob Shields 5 receptions 51 yards

Spencer Laurendeau 2 receptions 74 yards

Alex Gray 2 receptions 58 yards

Ellsworh

Isaiah Corson 5 receptions 31 yards

Mason Downing 3 receptions 29 yards

Ripley Strout 1 reception 35 yards

Andy Herrick 1 reception 15 yards

Jo James Chin 1 reception 10 yards

MDI is now 2-2. They will play host to Camden Hills on Friday, October 7th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our Free Downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Ellsworth is 0-4. They will play host to Lake Region on Friday, Octobe r7th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

MDI-Ellsworth Football The MDI Trojans traveled to Ellsworth to play the Eagles on Friday night, September 30th at Tug White Stadium

