MDI Football Defeats Ellsworth 62-20 [PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans defeated the Ellsworth Eagles 62-20 on Friday night, September 30th at Tug White Stadium at Ellsworth High School.
MDI scored 4 touchdowns in the 1st Quarter, and led 32-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter..
It was 40-0 before Thomas Jude scored Ellsworth's 1st touchdown with 8:30 left in the 1st Half. MDI led 54-8 at the end of the 1st Half.
The 2nd Half was played under running time.
Aiden Grant scored 3 rushing touchdowns for MDI. Spencer Laurendeau threw 2 touchdown passes, to Alex Gray and Jacob Shields, and caught 2 touchdown passes. Gray threw 3 touchdown passes in addition to catching a touchdown pass.
Here's the scoring summary.
1st Quarter
- 10:29 left Aiden Grant 15 yard run 2 point conversion was good. Drive took 1:34 MDI 8 Ellsworth 0
- 6:20 left Aiden Grant 7 yard run. 2 point conversion was good. Drive took 1;53 MDI 16 Ellsworth 0
- 2:18 left 53 yard pass from Spencer Laurendeau to AlexGray. 2 point conversion was good. Drive took 58 seconds. MDI 24 Ellsworth 0
- 1:49 left 20 yard pass from Spencer Laurendeau to Jacob Shields. Drive took 11 seconds. 2 point conversion was good. MDI 32 Ellsworth 0
2nd Quarter
- 11:00 left. 35 yard pass from Alex Gray to Spencer Laurendeau. Drive took 47 seconds. 2 point conversion was good MDI 40 Ellsworth 0
- 8:30 left 1 yard run by Thomas Jude. 2 point conversion was good. Drive took 2:25 MDI 40 Ellsworth 8
- 3:22 left Aiden Grant 2 yard run. 2 point conversion was good Drive took 2:56. MDI 48 Ellsworth 8
- 2:46 left 39 yard pass Alex Gray to Spencer Laurendeau. Drive took 15 seconds. 2 point conversion was no good. MDI 54 Ellsworth 8
3rd Quarter
- 4:56 left 15 yard pass from Alex Gray to Jacob Shields 2 point conversion was good. MDI 62 Ellsworth 8
4th Quarter
- 11:10 left Eli King 18 yard run. 2 point conversion was no good. MDI 62 Ellsworth 14
- 5:16 left 7 yard pass from Thomas Jude to Isaih Corson 2 point conversion was no good MDI 62 Ellsworth 20
Here are the unofficial stat from the game
Rushing
MDI
- Aiden Grant 8 carries 95 yards
- Alex Gray 3 carries 55 yards
- Spencer Laurendeau 3 carries 30 yards
- Brendan Graves 2 carries 5 yards
- Rykin Hamor1 carry 4 yards
- Ripley Hawkins 1 carry -2 yards
Ellsworth
- Logan Rrowell 4 carries 32 yards
- Eli King 1 carry 18 yards
- Jo James Chin 4 carries 7 yards
- Obrian Robinson 3 carries 4 yards
- Ripley Strout 4 carries 4 yards
- Thomas Jude 4 carries 3 yards
- Christian Hesseltine 1 carry 0 yards
- Kelvin Larrabbee 2 carries -3 yards
- Mason Downing 3 carries -6 yards
Passing
MDI
- Spencer Laurendeau 4-5 2 touchdowns
- Alex Gray 3-5 3 touchdowns
- Brendan Graves 1-1
- Ripley Hawkins 0-1
Ellsworth
- Thomas Jude 11-21 1 Touchdown
- Mason Dowing 0-3 1 Interception
Receiving
MDI
- Jacob Shields 5 receptions 51 yards
- Spencer Laurendeau 2 receptions 74 yards
- Alex Gray 2 receptions 58 yards
Ellsworh
- Isaiah Corson 5 receptions 31 yards
- Mason Downing 3 receptions 29 yards
- Ripley Strout 1 reception 35 yards
- Andy Herrick 1 reception 15 yards
- Jo James Chin 1 reception 10 yards
MDI is now 2-2. They will play host to Camden Hills on Friday, October 7th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our Free Downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Ellsworth is 0-4. They will play host to Lake Region on Friday, Octobe r7th at 6 p.m.
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!
MDI-Ellsworth Football
