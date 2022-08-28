The MDI Girl's Soccer Team played 3 45minute running time games at Hampden Academy on Saturday, August 27th as they prepared for their opening game on Saturday September 3 at Old Town at 12 Noon.

On Saturday the 27th the Trojans beat Penquis 2-0, lost to Foxcroft Academy 2-0 and lost to Presque Isle 3-0.

They have 1 more exhibition game this week, when they host Belfast on Monday, August 29th at 3:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy opens the regular season on Saturday September 3rd when they host Hermon.

Best of luck to both teams this season.

MDI - Foxcroft Academy Girl's Soccer at Hampden Academy Play Day [PHOTOS] The MDI Girls took on Foxcroft Academy on Saturday August 27th in 1 of 3 games each team played at the Hampden Academy Play Day.

Check out photos from the exhibition.