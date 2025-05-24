The MDI Girls Track and Field Team and GSA Boys Track and Field Team won the Hancock County Championships, which were held at Bucksport High School on Thursday, May 22nd.

Girls Team Totals

MDI - 127 points Bucksport - 99.50 points Ellsworth - 90 points GSA - 70.50 points.

To see all the individual Girls Event Results Click HERE

Boys Team Totals

GSA - 143 points Ellsworth - 88 points Bucksport - 68 points MDI - 66 points Sumner - 15 points.

To see all the individual Boys Event Results Click HERE

Congratulations to the following who won multiple individual events

Haley Rose - Buckspor t - 1st in 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash

Amelia Vandongen - MDI - 1st in 300 Meter Hurdles, Long Jump and Triple Jump

Rowan Gagne- GSA - 1st in 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash

Fred Coit - GSA - 1st in 400 Meter Dash and Long Jump

Aedyn Hughes - Ellsworth - 1st in 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run

Joseph Bennett - MDI - 1st in Shot Put and Discus Throw

Also congratulations to Taylor Libby from Ellsworth High School who set the school record in the Triple Jump, breaking her own record, which she has set the past two meets.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.

