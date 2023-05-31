MDI Picks Up Huge Heal Point Worthy Win Over Ellsworth 4-1 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans picked up a huge Heal Point Worthy Win over the Ellsworth Eagles in Ellsworth, on Wednesday, May 31st. The 4-1 victory moved the Trojans into 7th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings, and will enable the Trojans to host a prelim game.

Addy Boyce kept Ellsworth's batters off-balance throughout the game. She went the distance striking out 16 and allowing just 2 hits.

Jayden Sullivan had a double and Morgan Duhaime a single for the Eagles. Duhaime stole 2 bases.

Hannah Wagstaff started in the circle and went 2.0 innings before she left feeling ill. She allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out and walking 2. Anna Stevens came on in relief and pitched the final 5.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 run, striking out 3.

Lexie Tozier was 3-4 with a pair of doubles, scoring 2 runs. Lily James had a double and single, driving in a run. Mollie Gray had a double. Allibeth Horner, Brooke Goff-Perrault, and Grace Horner each singled for MDI.

MDI finishes the regular season with a record of 7-9 and will finish in 7th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings.

Ellsworth finishes the regular season with a record of 10-6 and will finish in 5th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings.

