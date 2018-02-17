MDI Rolls Over Washington Academy in B North Quarterfinal [BOYS]

The defending state champion MDI Trojans took control of their B North quarterfinal match-up with Washington Academy early and finished with a convincing win over the Raiders Saturday morning in Bangor.

When the buzzer sounded, No. 2 MDI defeated No. 7 Washington Academy of East Machias 79-38 in the first game of the morning session at the Cross Insurance Center.

Senior guard Andrew Phelps led the Trojans with 19 points. Senior guard James McConomy had 12 points.

Milan Filipovich led the Raiders with 9 points.

MDI (16-3) will face No. 3 Presque Isle (14-5) in the semifinals at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday in Bangor.

Presque Isle defeated Orono is Friday's quarterfinal.