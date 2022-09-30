MDI Volleyball Beats Ellsworth 3-0

The MDI Trojans Volleyball Team defeated Ellsworth 3-0 on Thursday, September 29th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. The individual set scores were 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

MDI Stat Leaders

Lexi Tozier: 6 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs

Molly Ritter: 3 aces, 10 kills, 6 digs

Soren Hopkins-Goff: 6 aces, 1 assist, 1 dig

Sharyn Lipski: 6 kills

Addy Boyce: 4 aces, 3 kills, 1 block, 23 assists, 4 digs

Ellsworth Stat Leaders

Rachel Endre: 11 service points, 4 aces, 3 kills

Olivia Harmon: 7 service points, 2 aces, 7 assists

Brooke Pirie: 4 kills, 5 blocks

Skyler Clayton: 17 digs, 1 assist

Maren Bishoff: 10 digs

According to MDI Coach Corey

It was a back and forth battle for most of the night, the way it usually is between these two teams. No matter how the season is going, good or bad, whenever we face off against Ellsworth we know it will be a battle. That's what makes a rivalry, right? I think we played streaky last night, really good at times and really off. In the third set we jumped out to a huge lead but you have to hand it to Ellsworth and how they battled back in the end. Hopefully, we can use this to work on mental refocusing over the next few weeks until we face off again for our final match, and Senior Night, on October 18th.

Thanks to both MDI Coach Corey and Ellsworth Coach Calandro for the stats

MDI is now 6-3. They will play Brewer at home on Tuesday, October 4th at 6 p.m.

Ellsworth is now 5-4. The Eagles travel to Hampden Academy on Monday October 3rd at 6 p.m.

