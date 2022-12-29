MDI Wrestling with Washington Academy, Calais and Lincoln Academy [PHOTOS]

The MDI Wrestling Team hosted a meet with Washington Academy, Calais and Lincoln Academy on Wednesday, December 28th. MDI won each dual meet.

According to MDI Wrestling Coach Mike Rogers

MDI vs WA we won 42-24 and all of our wrestlers won their match. Carter Noble (126) had a pin in 3:37, Logan Blanchette (138) had a pin in 1:50, Nick Jacobs (145) had a pin in 1:06, Evan Davidson (182) had a pin in 0:46, Ashton Thomas (285) got a pin in 1:27. Mason Rose (220) and Phil Catanese (152) got forfeits. Mason Rose wrestled an exhibition match, getting a pin in 0:11, the new fastest time of the season. MDI vs Calais is all forfeits as none of our weight classes align. The dual scored as a team victory 42-18. MDI vs. Lincoln Academy we won 30-18. Carter Noble lost via pin in the second period. Phil Catanese lost by pin in the first period. Evan Davidson won by pin in 3:46. Mason Rose won by Pin in 0:41. Kristian Gerrish won his first match in an exhibition with a pin in 1:11. This was a really positive result for the team and a good confidence builder. We are still working a number of wrestlers back from injury, so we hope to have fewer forfeits in the future. Results like this lend a little excitement to the program, which is nice to see at the full squad level.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!