MDI’s Lexi Tozier and Caribou’s Tristan Robbins Named Big East Basketball Players of the Week
Congratulations to MDI's Lexi Tozier and Caribou's Tristan Robbins who were named the Big East Girl's and Boy's Players of the Week and to those named to the Honor Roll in voting by the Big East Coaches.
Tozier played in 2 games and scored 37 points while ripping down 22 rebounds and dishing out 2 assists and having 3 steals.
Robbins played in 2 games and scored 39 points while ripping down 18 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.
Here are the Honor Roll Recipients.
Girl's Honor Roll
- Madelynn Deprey - Caribou, 2 games, 33 points, 18 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists
- Liv Adams - Caribou, 2 games, 27 points, 12 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal
- Quinn Corrigan - Caribou, 2 games, 14 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals
- Kaylee Bagley - Ellsworth, 2 games, 33 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists
- Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth, 2 games, 24 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 steals
- Brooke Gallop - Hermon, 2 games, 21 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists
- Makelyn Muth - Hermon, 2 games, 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists
- Madelynn Tracy - Hermon, 2 games, 12 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals
- Claire Gaetani - John Bapst, 2 games, 33 points, 9 steals, 4 blocks
- Stella Goetz - John Bapst, 2 games, 19 points, 16 rebounds, 6 steals
- Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle, 2 games, 29 points, 15 rebounds, 9 assists,3 steals
- Marion Young - Presque Isle, 2 games, 18 points, 18 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Boy's Honor Roll
- Owen Corrigan - Caribou, 2 games, 31 points, 11 assists, 12 steals
- Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth, 1 game, 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks
- James Witham - MDI, 2 games, 40 points, 5 assists, 7 steals
- Brent Greenlaw - Presque Isle, 2 games, 29 points, 20 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals
- Clay Crosman - Washington Academy, 1 game, 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals
