MDI’s Lexi Tozier and Caribou’s Tristan Robbins Named Big East Basketball Players of the Week

Congratulations to MDI's Lexi Tozier and Caribou's Tristan Robbins who were named the Big East Girl's and Boy's Players of the Week and to those named to the Honor Roll in voting by the Big East Coaches.

Tozier played in 2 games and scored 37 points while ripping down 22 rebounds and dishing out 2 assists and having 3 steals.

Robbins played in 2 games and scored 39 points while ripping down 18 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.

Here are the Honor Roll Recipients.

Girl's Honor Roll

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou, 2 games, 33 points, 18 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists

Liv Adams - Caribou, 2 games, 27 points, 12 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal

Quinn Corrigan - Caribou, 2 games, 14 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals

Kaylee Bagley - Ellsworth, 2 games, 33 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists

Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth, 2 games, 24 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 steals

Brooke Gallop - Hermon, 2 games, 21 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists

Makelyn Muth - Hermon, 2 games, 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists

Madelynn Tracy - Hermon, 2 games, 12 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst, 2 games, 33 points, 9 steals, 4 blocks

Stella Goetz - John Bapst, 2 games, 19 points, 16 rebounds, 6 steals

Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle, 2 games, 29 points, 15 rebounds, 9 assists,3 steals

Marion Young - Presque Isle, 2 games, 18 points, 18 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Boy's Honor Roll

Owen Corrigan - Caribou, 2 games, 31 points, 11 assists, 12 steals

Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth, 1 game, 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks

James Witham - MDI, 2 games, 40 points, 5 assists, 7 steals

Brent Greenlaw - Presque Isle, 2 games, 29 points, 20 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals

Clay Crosman - Washington Academy, 1 game, 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals

