Messalonskee Eagles Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Baseball

The Messalonskee Eagles visit the Brewer Witches in varsity baseball on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The game will begin below at 1:30 PM from Mahaney Diamond in Orono. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.

