Monday (12-28-20) Headlines & Highlights

The Morning Line takes you around the NFL, NBA, an MLB trade, a Sox signing, and a couple NCAA teams end their season early, Wayne, Greg, and Jeff have the details of those stories and more.

The Patriots play the Buffalo Bills tonight in Monday Night football, the pregame show starts at 5:30 here on 92.9 The Ticket.

The New York Giants have lost 3 in a row, but still have a mathematical shot at the NFC East title after getting beaten by the Ravens 27-13 in Baltimore.

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the bye in the AFC and home-field advantage for as long as they are still in the playoffs after scoring late in the 4th quarter to come from behind and beat Atlanta 17-14.

The Boston Celtics played their first road games of the regular season last night taking on the Pacers in Indiana, and the C’s had a shot at the end but came up short 108-107.

The Dallas Mavericks had the largest halftime lead in NBA history yesterday when they lead the Clippers in Los Angeles 77-27, the 50 point margin was the biggest one ever, but the Mavs could not touch the largest margin of victory in NBA history which is 68 points (Cleveland beat the Heat 148-80) - but they still won by 51 points 124-to-73.

The World Junior Championships are going on and the US blew out Austria 11-nothing yesterday in Edmonton. The Americans are 1-1, The Russians beat the US 5-3 Friday, The USA plays The Czech Republic tomorrow.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright tested positive for COVID-19, one other member of the staff also tested positive so the Wildcats are shutting down basketball activities until after the New Year.

The Chicago State Cougars are 0-9 to start the season, and they are calling off the remainder of their games to focus on the "health, safety, and academic pursuits of the men's basketball student-athletes".

The Duke Women’s basketball team paused their season Wednesday the 15th at 3-1 because of COVID-19 issues within the program, when two members of their travelling party tested positive.

Christmas Day the team shut down the season becoming the first Power 5 school to stop competition after it had started. According to a release from Duke the decision was made by the players

The Tampa Bay Rays are working on a deal to trade their pitching ace, 28 year old former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. According to reports the deal is still pending medical reviews but would send four prospects from the Padres to Tampa Bay with Snell moving to San Diego.

The Red Sox signed free agent right handed pitcher Matt Andreise to a one year deal worth 2.1 million dollars. He is expected to be a back end starter for Boston.

The Red Sox also claimed 24-year old catcher Deivy Grullón off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

