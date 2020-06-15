Monday June 15th Headlines & Highlights
The Morning Line always gets you caught up on all the sports news you need to know from around the globe, get the details with Bryan, Greg and Jeff.
We catch you up on the latest MLB News and on their possible return from The COVID-19 Pandemic and a possible NEW scandal that is rocking the MLB
In NASCAR we update you on a very long Sunday for racers and who came away with a victory at Homestead
We will update you on the winner of the first PGA Event from the Weekend
One major college had to shut down workouts due to COVID-19
And of course we also update the CPBL and KBO for your baseball fix.