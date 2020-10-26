Monday Morning Headlines and Highlights 10-26-20

We cover all the bases, and goal lines, and pit stops in our trip around the world of sports with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff on The Morning Line.

The Patriots losing streak is now at 3 games, after getting blown out at home by San Francisco yesterday 33-6. This is the largest home loss in the Bill Belichick era. The Patriots haven’t had a 3 game losing streak since 2002.

The Bills came from behind to beat the Jets 18-10. Buffalo leads the AFC East at 5-2, the Jets are 0-7.

Tampa Bay blasted Las Vegas 45-20, in a game where Tom Brady accounted for 5 touchdowns. The Bucs are 5-2.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from their first World Series crown since 1988 after taking 2 of the 3 games against Tampa Bay this weekend. Last night in Game 5 the Dodgers won 4-2.

The Boston Red Sox managerial search continues as they look for a replacement for Ron Roenicke. We talk about some of the names who reportedly interviewed for the job so far.

The NBA was planning to restart the season with fans in the stands. But this weekend new rumors started about the league tipping off prior to Christmas with no fans in the stands to start a 72 game regular season.

The New England Revolution took a point on the road Friday night with a 1-1 draw against Nashville.

Khabib Nurmagomedov improved to 29-0 in his MMA career after submitting Justin Gaethje in the Main Event of UFC 254 Saturday, and then after the match Nurmagomedov announced his retirement.

The NASCAR Cup Series race in Texas yesterday was postponed 52 laps in to the race because of a misty, drizzle that cause a 4 hour delay, they are making it up Monday.

We added some college football and basketball notes as well.

